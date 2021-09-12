Oregon State Earns First Win Of The Season, Defeats Hawaii 45-27

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team notched a victory in its home opener, taking down Hawaii 45-27 Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

BJ Baylor exploded for 171 yards and three scores on the ground, including a 66-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. Anthony Gould caught seven passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Trevon Bradford finished with six catches for 79 yards.

Chance Nolan threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns while converting on 21 of his 29 pass attempts. He added 48 yards on the ground.

Avery Roberts tallied 12 tackles in the contest, while Alton Julian recorded seven. Alex Austin and Riley Sharp both came up with interceptions.

The Beavers jumped in front early, finding the end-zone one each of their first three possessions to end the first quarter in front 21-0.

The Oregon State defense locked down the Rainbow Warriors for most of the first half, as the Beavers headed to the locker room in front 24-7.

Hawaii cut the OSU advantage to 11 at 31-20 in the third quarter, but Oregon State responded with a touchdown strike from Nolan to Gould.

The Beavers maintained control from there, taking the win by 18.

