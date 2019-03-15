BeaversEdge.com

LOS ANGELES – George Mendazona set a career-high with three hits but the Oregon State offense was stymied by UCLA in an 8-0 loss Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Mendazona singled in the second and fifth innings before doubling with two down in the seventh inning. He nearly doubled his season hit total of four coming into the game, and will carry a 7-for-17 (.412) line into the second game of the series on Saturday.

Mendazona was all the offense Oregon State (13-2-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference) could muster against UCLA starter Zach Pettway. The righty held the Beavers to three hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings. He improved to 1-1 this season.

Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers and took the loss after allowing 10 hits and six runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and is now 0-1 this season.

The Bruins (12-3, 1-0) opened the game’s scoring with a-run scoring single by Kevin Kendall in the second, and followed that with a two-run home run by Jack Stronach in the third. UCLA made it 4-0 via a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

UCLA capped its offensive output with a four-run seventh to go up 8-0.

Next Up

Oregon State and UCLA continue their series Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

TV in LA

Saturday’s (6 p.m.) and Sunday’s (12 p.m.) games in Los Angeles will air on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Enberg and Wes Clements will be on the call.

More On Mendazona

George Mendazona broke his career-best of two hits, previously set earlier this season versus Nebraska, on Feb. 23 in Surprise, Ariz. Mendazona’s night extended his hit streak to three games. The redshirt sophomore made his third start of the year at third base and first since Feb. 24 against Nebraska in Arizona.