BeaversEdge - Oregon State Defeats California 5-3 For The Sweep

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ryan Ober and Garret Forrester both drove in two runs as Oregon State defeated California, 5-3, Sunday afternoon to give the Beavers a three-game sweep of the Golden Bears.

Oregon State, which improved to 24-10 overall and 10-5 in Pac-12 Conference play, won the first game of the series, 15-8, then the second, 2-1. The Beavers came from behind in all three victories.

On Sunday, that come-from-behind moment came in the fifth. Down 3-2, Wade Meckler pushed the Beavers to the tie with a single between first and second. Then, in the sixth, Forrester placed a grounder in nearly the same exact spot to score Jacob Melton from third.

Ober, who singled home a run in the fourth, gave the Beavers an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Oregon State’s pitching staff held Cal (18-16, 5-7) to eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Will Frisch, who did not get the decision, limited the Golden Bears to three hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings.

The win went to Chase Watkins, who gave up just one hit – with three strikeouts – in 2 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 this season.

Jake Mulholland picked up his second save of the weekend and ninth of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Oregon State turned a season-high four double plays, including a 1-6-3 comebacker to Mulholland to end the game.

Josh White took the loss for the Golden Bears after allowing two hits and a run in one inning. He dropped to 3-1 this season.

Next Up

Oregon State stays at home for a midweek matchup with Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Notables

- Ober finished the series with seven RBI. He now has 11 RBI in six career games versus Cal after a hitting a grand slam in 2019.

- Melton swiped two bases and now has a team-leading seven on the season.

- Oregon State won its ninth consecutive home series versus the Golden Bears. Five have now been by sweeps.

- The Beavers’ win kept Oregon State in first place in the Pac-12 standings.

- OSU will now play its next six games against non-conference opponents.

- Jake Pfennigs made the start and worked one inning. It was his first appearance since March 21 against Washington State.