Another scholarship has oppened up for Oregon State as defenisve back Wynston Russell is no longer with the program according to the latest roster released by Oregon State on Monday.

Russell was a three-star propsect in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Homewood, Illinois outside of chicago. He committed to the Beavers over offers from notable offers from Iowa State, Syracuse, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

