Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright and tight end Luke Musgrave will be representing the Beavers at the Reese's Senior Bowl as the duo accepted invites on Tuesday...

Wright is coming off an OSU career that saw him tally 91 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 17 pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

He'll be looking to join older brother Nahshon in the NFL next season... Rejzohn currently projects to be a mid-to-late-round draft pick...

For Musgrave, the senior bowl will be his first on-field action since suffering what turned out to be a season-ending injury against Fresno State in week two of the 2022 campaign.

He leaves Corvallis having recorded 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons. Pro Football Network currently has Musgrave penciled in as a day-two prospect in the NFL Draft...

The Reese's Senior Bowl will be held in Mobile, Ala. on February 5th with the game being televised on NFL Network at 11:30 a.m.