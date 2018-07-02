Oregon State Commit Superlatives at the Midway Point of the Year
We are currently in a recruiting "dead period" which does not allow prospects to have face-to-face contact with coaches and limits their number of phone calls. This dead period is smacked in the middle of a busy recruiting camp season in June and what will be a busy August with fall camp and official visits being allowed once again in September.
After every National Signing Day, BeaversEdge.com has its "signee superlatives" (read the February superlatives here). Today, we're assigning early superlatives for the 2019 Oregon State commitments.
MVP: Omar Speights
Typically, our class MVP goes to the prospect who committed early and helped build the class as a lead recruiter. However, Speights' commitment was just so big for the Beavers, who are coming off an 1-11 season. He gave Oregon State such great momentum in June and is preaching just how solid he is with his OSU pledge. The other Oregon State commits are pumped up about Speights too -- that kind of positivity will help build camaraderie with his future teammates.
Most Underrated: Ryan Franke
At 6-foot-4, 216-pounds, Franke is expected to fill out his frame early on in his career at Oregon State and will be a pass rusher off the edge. That's his natural role, but Franke has been playing a defensive tackle role for Oaks Christian as that's where he's been needed. When he gets to Oregon State, he'll show why he's more talented than a two-star prospect.
Boom or Bust: Cory Stover
A few years ago when I was covering the Louisville Cardinals, I wrote this same kind of superlatives article, and gave the "boom or bust" superlative to Lamar Jackson. So, Mr. Stover, you have high expectations to live up to! In all seriousness, Stover has the length and frame to grow into a very disruptive force on the defensive line, but he could also not really get where he needs to be physically. The Oregon State staff will need to get Stover ready to contribute in the Pac-12.
Mr. Versatility: Anthony Gould
Punt return, kick return, slot receiver, jet sweeps, and maybe even some running back -- Anthony Gould can do it all. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster was an early commitment for the Beavers and hasn't looked back. Gould speaks very highly of Oregon State and committed to OSU just a couple of months after receiving his offer from the Beavers.
Instant Impact: Trevon Clark
The reason for bringing in junior college prospects is for an immediate impact. Clark will come to Oregon State as a true junior and will compete for a spot right away in the rotation. It will help Clark's cause if he's able to graduate this December and enroll at OSU in January of 2019 like he hopes to. Clark is a big bodied receiver at 6-foot-4, 180-pounds and stretches the field well.
Hidden gem: Luke Musgrave
Musgrave blew up this summer as he impressed on the camp circuit, earning offers from Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UC Davis, and Utah State. The Beavers were the first offer for the three-star Bend tight end, and it didn't take him very long at all to pick OSU. Musgrave is admittedly a late bloomer as it took him a while to grow into his frame, and honestly, schools just didn't know about Musgrave. He is a gifted prospect and will do well in the orange and black.