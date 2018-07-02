We are currently in a recruiting "dead period" which does not allow prospects to have face-to-face contact with coaches and limits their number of phone calls. This dead period is smacked in the middle of a busy recruiting camp season in June and what will be a busy August with fall camp and official visits being allowed once again in September. After every National Signing Day, BeaversEdge.com has its "signee superlatives" (read the February superlatives here). Today, we're assigning early superlatives for the 2019 Oregon State commitments.

MVP: Omar Speights

Typically, our class MVP goes to the prospect who committed early and helped build the class as a lead recruiter. However, Speights' commitment was just so big for the Beavers, who are coming off an 1-11 season. He gave Oregon State such great momentum in June and is preaching just how solid he is with his OSU pledge. The other Oregon State commits are pumped up about Speights too -- that kind of positivity will help build camaraderie with his future teammates. MORE: Speights intends to follow family to Oregon State Beaver Commit Evaluation: Four-star WDE Omar Speights

Most Underrated: Ryan Franke

At 6-foot-4, 216-pounds, Franke is expected to fill out his frame early on in his career at Oregon State and will be a pass rusher off the edge. That's his natural role, but Franke has been playing a defensive tackle role for Oaks Christian as that's where he's been needed. When he gets to Oregon State, he'll show why he's more talented than a two-star prospect. MORE: 2019 WDE Franke is set on becoming a Beaver

Boom or Bust: Cory Stover

A few years ago when I was covering the Louisville Cardinals, I wrote this same kind of superlatives article, and gave the "boom or bust" superlative to Lamar Jackson. So, Mr. Stover, you have high expectations to live up to! In all seriousness, Stover has the length and frame to grow into a very disruptive force on the defensive line, but he could also not really get where he needs to be physically. The Oregon State staff will need to get Stover ready to contribute in the Pac-12. MORE: Marshfield DE Cory Stover commits to Oregon State

Mr. Versatility: Anthony Gould

Punt return, kick return, slot receiver, jet sweeps, and maybe even some running back -- Anthony Gould can do it all. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster was an early commitment for the Beavers and hasn't looked back. Gould speaks very highly of Oregon State and committed to OSU just a couple of months after receiving his offer from the Beavers. MORE: Oregon State Commit Evaluation: WR Anthony Gould Gould talks recent Oregon State visits Oregon State is home to Anthony Gould

Instant Impact: Trevon Clark

The reason for bringing in junior college prospects is for an immediate impact. Clark will come to Oregon State as a true junior and will compete for a spot right away in the rotation. It will help Clark's cause if he's able to graduate this December and enroll at OSU in January of 2019 like he hopes to. Clark is a big bodied receiver at 6-foot-4, 180-pounds and stretches the field well. MORE: Clark feels at home with Oregon State

Hidden gem: Luke Musgrave