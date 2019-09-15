Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Oregon State struck gold when they landed a commitment from 2020 quarterback Ben Gulbranson. If that wasn't apparent at the time he committed, Gulbranson is making sure that it is now with his on-field performances every week of his senior campaign.

In his first two games of the season, Gulbranson threw for a total of 635 yards and 6 touchdowns, and continued his stellar play on Friday night.

Newbury Park found themselves on the bottom end of a 34-28 scoreline with little time remaining in game, and this is where it gets good. Gulbranson and company orchestrated a commanding drive down the field, completing five of six pass attempts and capping it off with a 48-yard touchdown run. While he may not be listed as a dual-threat, Gulbranson will hurt you with his legs.

The Beaver commit finished the game with 298 passing yards, the same amount as last week, and added four touchdowns to go along with it.

His game-winning touchdown run can be seen below.

