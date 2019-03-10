BeaversEdge.com

SEATTLE – Oregon State and Coastal Carolina battled to a 4-4 tie in an 11-inning outing Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

The game was called after 11 innings due to a 3 1/2 curfew for each game at the Seattle Baseball Showcase. The Beavers end the weekend with a 12-1-1 record on the year while Coastal Carolina is 13-3-1.

The Beavers nearly completed a comeback after a Troy Claunch RBI single with one out in the ninth. He softly singled to right, enabling pinch runner Kyler McMahan to score from third. Oregon State had two on with one out later in the inning but a double play got Coastal Carolina out of the jam.

The teams battled early on with the Beavers going up 3-0 after three thanks to a run-scoring single in the first by Beau Philip; he followed that up with a two-run double in the third.

Coastal Carolina answered back with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by Zach Biermann’s bases-clearing double.

Oregon State totaled 11 hits, with Philip, Claunch and Adley Rutschman all totaling two.

Neither starter lasted past the fifth inning. Sam Tweedt started for the Beavers and allowed four hits and four runs in four innings. His counterpart, Garrett McDaniels, scattered three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Brandon Eisert, Mitchell Verburg and Jake Mulholland combined for seven scoreless innings of relief, striking out 11. Coastal Carolina loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th but Mulholland’s second strikeout of the day ended the threat.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Oregon in the the Civil War Series presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6 p.m. PT at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

TV Tuesday

Tuesday’s game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Rich Burk and Kevin Stocker will be on the call.

Leading Off

Alex McGarry extended his hit streak to three games by opening the game with a double on a 3-2 pitch from Coastal Carolina starter Garrett McDaniels. McGarry later scored the game’s first run.

