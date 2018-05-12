BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trevor Larnach hit his 15th home run of the season and Bryce Fehmel stymied No. 2 Stanford over eight innings to send No. 3 Oregon State to a 10-0 win in front of a record crowd of 3,864 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The win sent the Beavers (38-7-1 overall, 16-6-1 Pac-12 Conference) to a series victory over the Cardinal, with Oregon State going for a sweep Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT. OSU has now won eight consecutive series over Stanford (38-8, 17-6).

Larnach launched a 2-1 pitch from Stanford starter Kris Bubic over the fence, just to the left of straightaway center, in the fifth inning, pushing the Beavers to a five-run lead. OSU was already up 3-0 leading into the inning thanks to a three-run third, which was highlighted by a two-run triple by Nick Madrigal.

Fehmel was sharp, holding Stanford to three hits in eight shutout innings. He struck out four, issued one walk and picked up the win, improving to 7-1 on the year.

Larnach led Oregon State offensively with three hits, followed closely by Steven Kwan, who had two. Larnach and Madrigal each drove in a pair.

Up 5-0 after five, OSU pushed out to a 6-0 lead with a sacrifice fly by Kwan in the sixth, then scored four in the eighth for the final tally.

Bubic was charged with the loss for the Cardinal. He is 7-1 this season after allowing four hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Next Up

The teams conclude the series Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

That’s 15



Trevor Larnach’s fifth-inning home run was his 15th of the year, tying him with Al Hunsinger (1981) for the second-most in a single-season at Oregon State. Larnach now trails only Jim Wilson, who finished with 21 in 1982.

Another School Record

The Beavers set the single-game attendance record at Goss Stadium for the third time this season – and second during the series - tallying 3,864 on Saturday. That surpassed the 3,830 against Stanford on Friday. The Beavers have now had 41 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,494 per game in 2018.

Another Series Win

The victory pushed the Beavers to their eighth consecutive series win over Stanford. OSU will be going for its sixth sweep of the Cardinal over that stretch, and the Beavers have won 21 of the last 23 games between the teams.

Versus The Cardinal

Oregon State pitchers Luke Heimlich, Jake Mulholland, Bryce Fehmel and Brandon Eisert have combined to limit Stanford to seven hits in the first 18 innings of the series. Stanford has scored two runs and drawn three walks while striking out 19 times.

Grenier To 22

Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 22 games with a bunt single in the sixth inning. The junior has now tied Larry Vladic (1990) and Pete Rowe (1977) for the second-longest streak since 1977. Jeff Brauning, who holds the record, hit safely in 31 consecutive games during the 1989 season.

Streak Hits Six

The Beavers have now won six consecutive games over Stanford dating back to the 2016 season. Oregon State has out-scored Stanford, 52-14, during the streak.

