BeaversEdge - Oregon State By The Numbers Versus Cal

With Oregon State (1-2) earning its first win of the 2020 season against Cal (0-2) in Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at some of the numbers that defined the Beavers' inspired win.

196: Rushing yards for Jermar Jefferson against Cal. Jefferson now has 2,514 for his career, placing him seventh on Oregon State's all-time list, just 38 short of Dave Schilling for sixth place. The 196 yards on the ground are also Jefferson's third-most in a single contest.

11: Tristan Gebbia became the 11th Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown.

75: The length of Jefferson's opening touchdown run vs Cal. The romp was the longest run of his career.

25: All-time rushing touchdowns for Jefferson. He's now tied with former RB Storm Woods for fifth-most all-time at OSU.

7.1: Yards per play for the Oregon State offense. The Beavers didn't run nearly as many plays as the Bears, but they made their plays count, routinely gaining positive yards. This number is obviously buoyed by a couple of big chunk plays, but OSU will take this all day long.

30: How many more plays Cal ran than OSU. In more ways than one, the Bears dominated the box score, and the number of plays is just another example. Despite running 30 more plays than the Beavs, Cal wasn't able to come out on top.

9-of-19: Cal's third-down conversions. This number was far uglier in the first half, so kudos to the Beaver defense for clamping down and getting off the field in the second half.

3-of-10: Oregon State's third-down conversions. Despite the win, the Beavers didn't play perfectly and the lack of efficiency on third downs tells the story. They'll have to be more efficient on third downs if they want to find success against a top-tier team like Oregon this coming week.

6.8: Yards per rush for the Oregon State ground game. The Beavers have made no qualms about stating that their best chance of offensive success this season starts with an effective ground game, and there's no question that's their strength currently.

9 & 2: Tackles for loss and sacks, respectively, from OSU's defense. Recording negative plays wasn't really a thing against the Cougars and the Huskies, so seeing Tibs' defense breakthrough and find some success is a huge building block for the defense moving forward.

439 to 360: That's the difference in team yardages for Cal and OSU respectively. Cal had the more efficient offense throughout the day, but the Beavers earned stops and turnovers when they needed to. A perfect case of doing just enough to win...