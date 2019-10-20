With Oregon State improving to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play with a 21-17 win over the Cal Bears in Berkeley, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at some of the numbers that defined the Beavers' inspired win.

14: The Beavers tallied 14 tackles for loss, their most in a single game since at least 2001. With record-keeping on defensive stats being a bit shaky pre-2001, Oregon State noted that this was the most TFL's they've recorded in 18 plus years. While the OSU defense still has plenty of room to improve under second-year defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, tackles for loss are a great indicator of which team is winning the line of scrimmage and that's a very positive sign.

9: Just like TFL's, Oregon State set a record for the most number of sacks since at least 2001 as they harassed Cal QB's Devon Modster and Spencer Brasch all afternoon long. Also like TFL's, sacks are a huge indicator of who's winning the line of scrimmage and that's a big stat you want on your side. Sacks have been sorely lacking from the OSU defense for the better part of six or seven seasons, and we're finally starting to see that number trend upward in year two of the Tibesar era.



2: Straight road wins... With the Beavers knocking off the Bears in Berkeley, they've to know won back-to-back road games for the first time since the 2013 season when Oregon State won its first four road games.



282: Total number of yards for Oregon State and Cal. In a game that turned out to be eerily similar stat-wise, the total yardage might have been the most telling. The Beavers and Bears managed the exact same number of total yards, proving that this was contest truly was a game of inches. Jonathan Smith has talked about how wins and losses are defined by executing the little details when it matters most and the Beavers did just that.



1: Turnover committed by Cal. In a game where ball-security was amplified, the Bears throwing an interception was the turning point in the contest that essentially sealed the deal for the Beavers. While they still needed to get a first-down to officially salt away the clock, Hamilcar Rashed and Jaydon Grant teaming up to earn the turnover chainsaw was the signature moment in a game where the Beavers needed one. The interception was Grant's first of his career...



60: # of tackles for loss tallied by the OSU defense through seven games. Thanks to the 14 against the Bears, the Beavers have surpassed last years' total (53) and should have a very respectable figure by seasons end.



2012: That's the last time a Beaver recorded three sacks... With Riley Sharp and Rashed teaming up for three apiece, they joined former OSU great Scott Crichton as the most recent to do so. Perhaps it was Cal's inept offensive line or Modster's happy feet, but regardless, Sharp and Rashed feasted in the sack department.



30: Career touchdowns for Jake Luton. Luton threw for two touchdowns, giving him 30 for his career. That passes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore for the sixth-most all-time at Oregon State. While the sixth-year seniors' career has been up and down, to say the least, seeing him rise up the OSU record books is a well-deserved honor for his efforts.



2nd: That's where Oregon State sits in the Pac-12 North. Thanks to the Pac-12 being a parity in terms of standings and records, the Beavers find themselves firmly behind north leader Oregon heading into its bye week. With the Beavers sporting a .500 conference clip heading into Tuscon in two weeks, there's an opportunity to further bolster the 2019 resume.



107: Number of rushing yards allowed by the Oregon State defense... In 2018, the OSU defense surrendered just over 282 yards per game on the ground, ranking them second-worst in the NCAA. When the Golden Bears visited Reser Stadium a year ago, the Bears tallied 305 yards on the ground in a 49-7 romp. In other words, the Beavers may have had a chip on their shoulder to shut down the Bears' rushing attack. With the impressive showing against the Bears, the OSU run defense average will be just over 191 yards per game. There's a long season to go, but a near minus-100 yard difference in just a year is impressive.



13 and 102: That's the number of penalties and yards given up by Smith's squad against the Bears. While the Beavers will certainly take the win, penalties were a big problem in this game and it's definitely an area I'm sure they'll address moving forward. Whether it was untimely holding penalties, pass interference, or sideline warnings and unsportsmanlike conduct, the Beavers very nearly cost themselves.

