With the loss to Stanford now in the rearview mirror, the No. 7 Oregon State women's basketball team now turns its attention to a pair of matchups with No. 4 Oregon. The two-game series kicks off Friday night in Eugene and concludes Sunday in Corvallis and BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter breaks it all down.

Spin -> Has there ever been this much hype surrounding two women's basketball games in the state's history? With both Oregon and Oregon State announcing sellouts and both teams ranked in the top-10, this arguably the most anticipated two-game Civil War matchup in the history of either program. Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck is 15-3 against Oregon, but the teams have split the matchups each of the last two seasons with the home team coming out on top. Recent history might say the Ducks will have a distinct edge on Friday, but the Beavers are coming off a heartbreaking loss where Rueck and the team know they let one slip away as they were up big on the Cardinal early in the contest and will be determined to get that taste out of their mouths. Simply put, Rueck and the Beavers don't drop back-to-back games as they've only done it once (USC and UCLA in 2018) since the start of the 2014-15 season. However, playing the Ducks at home is a challenge in itself and the Beavers would have to pull together an impressive performance to walk away victorious. With that all being said, it's my prediction that the home team wins each game... these crowds are going to be as electric as we've ever seen and I believe that'll be enough to carry the home team to victory.

In this week's edition of Charlie Creme's (ESPN) bracketology, Oregon State is projected to be a 2-seed in the Greenville Regional with the Beavers hosting the first two rounds in Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers moved up one spot in this week's AP Poll, coming in at No. 7.

- Oregon State is No. 7 in the WBCA Coaches Poll, maintaining its ranking from last week.

- The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches' poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. Oregon State is one of four teams in the nation to be ranked every week over that period, joining UConn, Baylor, and Maryland.

- The Beavers are No. 10 in the NCAA's RPI Report.

- The Beavers' current three-game stretch (vs. Stanford, at Oregon, vs. Oregon) will mark the first time in program history Oregon State has played three-straight games vs., top-10 teams.

- The Beavers have earned 10 wins over top-10 opponents since the start of 2014-15.- Oregon State has only lost back-to-back games once since the start of the 2014-15 season, with those defeats coming to USC and UCLA on Jan. 5 and 7 of 2018.

- The Beavers have out-rebounded their opponent in all 18 games this season.