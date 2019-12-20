News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 09:42:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Beavers Podcast: NSD Wrap Up

Brenden Slaughter and Jared Halus
BeaversEdge Staff

BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus are back for another edition of The Edge Podcast!

In this recruiting-themed edition, Slaughter and Halus go in-depth on the 2020 class from top-to-bottom, giving their two cents on how each signee will fit in Corvallis.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE.COM AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD!!

RELATED: 4 signees that slipped under the radar | A Decade of OSU Recruiting Classes | Top OSU Defenders in 2019: No. 6 Shawn Wilson


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}