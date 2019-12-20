BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus are back for another edition of The Edge Podcast!

In this recruiting-themed edition, Slaughter and Halus go in-depth on the 2020 class from top-to-bottom, giving their two cents on how each signee will fit in Corvallis.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE.COM AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD!!

RELATED: 4 signees that slipped under the radar | A Decade of OSU Recruiting Classes | Top OSU Defenders in 2019: No. 6 Shawn Wilson

