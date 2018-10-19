Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Oregon State has a big weekend of official visitors this weekend for Homecoming versus Cal.

The headliner of the weekend is Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills offensive tackle and USC commitment Jason Rodriguez. His trip to OSU this weekend will be his fourth official visit, as he's already taken trips to USC, UCLA, and Colorado. Academics are very important for Rodriguez, and he is interested in the Beavers' strong engineering program.

The rest of Oregon State's football official visitors come on the defensive side of the ball. A pair of impressive defensive linemen are due in with Crete Monee (Ill.) defensive end Deion Harry making his long awaited official visit, and Glen Ellyn (Ill.) College of Dupage defensive end Ray Vohasek is making the trip to Corvallis. Harry has been a target for several months for the Beavers, while Vohasek was offered just a few days ago.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) safety Akili Arnold considering unofficially visiting UCLA this weekend but will indeed officially visit OSU. The Beavers are hoping to land a talented safety or two in this class and Arnold is a hot prospect.

Making a return visit to Corvallis is the versatile Alex Austin, a cornerback commitment for the Beavers from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly. Austin unofficially visited OSU in the summer and committed shortly thereafter.

These five prospects we have confirmed as officially visiting. If there are any additions, we will update this article.

***

EDIT: BeaversEdge.com can confirm a sixth official visitor for this weekend. Rialto (Calif.) Eisenhower offensive linemen Sataoa Laumea will be in Corvallis this weekend. You may not have heard about Laumea much recently as he doesn't do many interviews and isn't active on social media, but the Oregon State coaching staff has been in contact with him.

***

On the women's basketball front, Oregon State will host ESPN five-star post player Kennedy Brown from Derby H.S. in Kansas. According to wbbblog.com, she has already taken official visits to Oklahoma, Oregon, and UCLA.

Below is the official and notable unofficial visitor list for the Beavers.