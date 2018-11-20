When Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery point guard Gianni Hunt didn't sign with Oregon State last Wednesday for the first day of the early signing period, Beaver fans were worried.

Even after Hunt told BeaversEdge.com that he planned to sign on Monday, Beaver fans were still worried that he'd end up signing elsewhere.

He did in fact sign on Monday though, and Oregon State announced the news on Tuesday morning.

"Gianni Hunt is a true point guard," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "He’s a leader and he’s very vocal. He really sets the tone on both ends with his style of play. He’s a very capable scorer, but is a pass-first, defend-hard, run-your-team kind of point guard."

Hunt wanted to sign on Monday rather than last Wednesday so his family would be able to take in his big moment.

Rivals.com basketball analyst Eric Bossi believes that Hunt is the "centerpiece" of Oregon State's 2019 basketball class.

"He's a versatile and tough combo guard who excels at getting to the rim and has potential to really strap up defensively," Bossi said. "In today's game, you can never have too many interchangeable guards, and Hunt fits the prototype of the style of guard who has really taken over the Pac-12."

Hunt joins Jarod Lucas and Julien Franklin as OSU's 2019 class.