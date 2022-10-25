Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> After briefly being elevated to the active roster, Luton is back on New Orleans' practice squad... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas, Cooks hauled in four of his five targets for 48 yards. He averaged 11.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 24 yards on the afternoon... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Third String -> Hodgins and the Bills were idle this week...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> Togiai and the Eagles were idle this week... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> Seumalo and the Eagles were idle this week... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> Brandel and the Vikings were idle this week... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String -> In Arizona's 42-34 win over New Orleans, Harlow saw action on special teams, playing five total snaps via the field goal unit. Prior to the matchup with the Saints, Harlow had started the last three matchups on the offensive line...

Steven Nelson (21) (AP)

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played 56 snaps, tallying two tackles and one pass deflection... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 24-6 win over Detroit... Wright is still awaiting his 2022 season debut... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer and the Bills were idle this week... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn didn't see action on defense or special teams in Seattle's 37-23 win over Los Angeles...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 21-3 win over Tampa Bay, Hekker punted seven times for a total of 360 yards... he averaged 51.4 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long punt of 62 yards on the afternoon... Hekker has the third-most punts in the NFL this season and ranks sixth in overall average at 49.4 yards per punt...