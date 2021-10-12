Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Second String/Practice Squad
-> With Russell Wilson set to miss at least four weeks of action due to an injured finger, Luton is a prime candidate to be elevated to the Seahawks' active roster this week.
With Geno Smith set to be the starter, and Luton currently the lone other QB on the roster, I'd expect he'll be the prime backup when the Seahawks take on Pittsburgh this weekend. It'll be interesting to see if he gets any run during Wilson's absence...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 19-17 loss to Minnesota.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce currently finds himself on the Bears' practice squad after being re-signed by Chicago last week...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's, 25-22 loss to New England, Cooks hauled in three of his five targets for 23 yards. With Chris Moore & Chris Conley having big receiving days, Cooks didn't find himself as the go-to target in this one. He'll look to bounce back next week against the Colts...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was signed to the Eagles' practice squad on Monday of this week. He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 19-17 win over Detroit.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String
-> Remmers didn't see action in Kansas City's 38-20 loss to Buffalo.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR
-> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 17-10 win over San Francisco, Harlow played several snaps on special teams...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 21-18 win over Carolina, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots. He finished with three tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception returned for four yards.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 44-20 win over New York, Wright played exclusively on special teams as he recorded 20 total snaps. He recorded one total tackle...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> After missing the previous week due to a groin injury, Poyer returned to the starting lineup in Buffalo's 38-20 win over Kansas City. Poyer finished fourth on the team in tackles (8) and also recorded one pass deflection.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> Dunn didn't see action in New York's 27-20 loss to Atlanta in London on Sunday...
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 26-17 win over Seattle, Hekker had himself a busy night as he punted five times for a total of 232 yards. He averaged 46.4 per punt, had a long punt of 54 yards, and landed four of the five inside the 20.