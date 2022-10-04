News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-04 12:06:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the fourth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Beavers Lose Commitment From Safety Jalen O'Neal | Snap Counts: Who Played The Most Against Utah? | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Utah | 3-2-1: Oregon State Falls To 0-2 In Pac-12 |

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - 3rd/4th String

-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans, behind starter Jameis Winston, backup Andy Dalton, and third-stringer Taysom Hill. Luton was elevated to the active roster for the Saints' loss to Minnesota in London this past weekend...

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad

-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...

BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Cooks hauled in all seven of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per catch and had a long reception of 20 yards on the afternoon...

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad

-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad

-> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String

-> In Philadelphia's 29-21 win over Jacksonville, Togiai didn't see action on offense or special teams.

Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury

-> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String

-> In Philly's 29-21 win over Jacksonville, Seumalo started at right guard, playing all 62 offensive snaps. Additionally, he saw five snaps on special teams...

Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String

-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 28-25 win over New Orleans...

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String

-> In Arizona's 26-16 win over Carolina, Harlow saw 18 snaps at left guard in relief while also playing four snaps on special teams...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad

-> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with a team-high seven tackles...

Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String

-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 25-10 win over Washington... Wright has yet to see action with the Cowboys in the 2022 campaign...

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> After missing a week, Poyer returned to action in Buffalo's 23-20 win over Baltimore... He finished with six tackles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions... Poyer leads the NFL with four interceptions on the year...

Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String

-> In Seattle's 48-45 win over Detroit, Dunn saw one snap at cornerback, and 17 on special teams...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String

-> In Carolina's 26-16 loss to Arizona, Hekker punted four times for a total of 209 yards... he averaged 52.3 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}