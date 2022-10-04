Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - 3rd/4th String
-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans, behind starter Jameis Winston, backup Andy Dalton, and third-stringer Taysom Hill. Luton was elevated to the active roster for the Saints' loss to Minnesota in London this past weekend...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Cooks hauled in all seven of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per catch and had a long reception of 20 yards on the afternoon...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad
-> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 28-25 win over New Orleans...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 26-16 win over Carolina, Harlow saw 18 snaps at left guard in relief while also playing four snaps on special teams...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad
-> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with a team-high seven tackles...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 25-10 win over Washington... Wright has yet to see action with the Cowboys in the 2022 campaign...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> After missing a week, Poyer returned to action in Buffalo's 23-20 win over Baltimore... He finished with six tackles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions... Poyer leads the NFL with four interceptions on the year...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String
-> In Seattle's 48-45 win over Detroit, Dunn saw one snap at cornerback, and 17 on special teams...
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 26-16 loss to Arizona, Hekker punted four times for a total of 209 yards... he averaged 52.3 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...