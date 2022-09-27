Brandin Cooks (13) (AP)

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 23-20 loss to Chicago, Cooks secured two of his seven targets for 22 yards. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad. Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> In Philadelphia's 24-8 win over Washington, Togiai didn't see action on offense or special teams. Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's week two loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 24-8 win over Washington, Seumalo started at right guard, playing all 70 offensive snaps. Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 28-24 win over Detroit. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 20-12 loss to Los Angeles, Harlow played four snaps on special teams via the field goal unit.

Steven Nelson (21) (AP)

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad -> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 23-20 loss to Chicago, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, playing 63 snaps and tallying five tackles. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Wright has yet to see action with the Cowboys in the 2022 campaign... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer didn't play in Buffalo's loss to Miami as he's currently dealing with a foot injury... However, the injury isn't considered to be serious and Poyer should be back to the Bills' lineup sooner than later. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> In Seattle's 27-23 loss to Atlanta, Dunn played 15 snaps on special teams. He saw action on kickoff coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 22-14 win over New Orleans, Hekker punted six times for a total of 281 yards. He averaged 46.8 yards per punt, had a long punt of 59 yards, and landed four inside the '20...