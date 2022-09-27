Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap
With the third week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 23-20 loss to Chicago, Cooks secured two of his seven targets for 22 yards.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad
-> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String
-> In Philadelphia's 24-8 win over Washington, Togiai didn't see action on offense or special teams.
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury
-> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's week two loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 24-8 win over Washington, Seumalo started at right guard, playing all 70 offensive snaps.
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 28-24 win over Detroit.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 20-12 loss to Los Angeles, Harlow played four snaps on special teams via the field goal unit.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad
-> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 23-20 loss to Chicago, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, playing 63 snaps and tallying five tackles.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Wright has yet to see action with the Cowboys in the 2022 campaign...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer didn't play in Buffalo's loss to Miami as he's currently dealing with a foot injury... However, the injury isn't considered to be serious and Poyer should be back to the Bills' lineup sooner than later.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String
-> In Seattle's 27-23 loss to Atlanta, Dunn played 15 snaps on special teams. He saw action on kickoff coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 22-14 win over New Orleans, Hekker punted six times for a total of 281 yards. He averaged 46.8 yards per punt, had a long punt of 59 yards, and landed four inside the '20...
----
