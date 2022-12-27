Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> After a four-game absence, Cooks returned to action in Houston's 19-14 win over Tennessee. He hauled in four of his nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 16 yards on the afternoon
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String
-> In his seventh game with the Giants (a 27-24 loss to Minnesota), Hodgins tallied a career-high eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
He averaged 11.1 yards per catch and caught eight of of his 11 targets from Daniel Jones... Hodgins continues to be a massive steal for the Giants who have steadily made him more and more of the offense after being cut by Buffalo earlier this season.
His role is likely to stay the same for the remainder of the season and could potentially help lead the Giants to the postseason...
-> In Houston's 19-14 win over Tennessee, Quitoriano played 18 snaps at tight end and failed to bring in his only target...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 40-34 loss to Dallas, Seumalo made his 15th straight start of the season at right guard and saw 71 snaps...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 27-24 win over New York, Brandel didn't see action...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> Harlow saw four snaps on special teams in Arizona's 19-16 OT loss to Tampa Bay...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders - Second/Third String
-> In Las Vegas' 13-10 loss to Pittsburgh, Peko saw action on the defensive line (15 snaps) and special teams (seven)...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Practice Squad.
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Tampa's practice squad...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> After missing week 15 due to a minor ankle injury, Nelson returned to action in Houston's win over Tennessee, starting at one of the cornerback spots and playing 61 snaps. He tallied one tackle on the afternoon...
-> Wright saw his workload increase for a second straight week as after playing 19 snaps on defense in week 15, he played 38 against the Eagles... He also saw 21 snaps on special teams. He led all Cowboy defenders with eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 35-13 win over Chicago, Poyer started at one of the safety spots and played 57 snaps... He tallied one tackle on the afternoon...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 24-10 loss to Kansas City...
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 37-23 win over Detroit, Hekker punted three times for a total of 117 yards... He averaged 39 yards per punt, landed two inside the '20, and had a long punt of 52 yards on the afternoon...
On the year, Hekker is tied for second in the NFL in punts inside the opponents' 20 with 32 on the season...