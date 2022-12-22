Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap
With the 15th week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Cooks didn't play in Houston's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String
-> In his sixth game with the Giants (a 20-12 with over the Commanders), Hodgins tallied four receptions for 37 yards. He averaged 9.3 yards per catch and caught all four of his targets from Daniel Jones. Hodgins has now developed a nice niche in The Big Apple and figures to be a key piece of the receiving corps down the stretch and potentially into the postseason...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String
-> In Houston's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs, Quitoriano had one reception for eight yards and a touchdown!
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 25-20 win over Chicago, Seumalo made his 14th straight start of the season at right guard and saw 73 snaps...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 39-36 win over Indy, Brandel didn't see action...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> Harlow saw three snaps on special teams in Arizona's loss to Denver...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders - Second/Third String
-> In Las Vegas' 30-24 win over New England, Peko saw action on the defensive line (22 snaps) and special teams (eight)...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Practice Squad.
-> Rashed was signed to Tampa's practice squad last week...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Nelson didn't see action in the overtime loss to the Chiefs as he's recovering from an ankle injury suffered the week prior. However, there's a chance both he and fellow Texan and Beaver alum Brandin Cooks could return in week 16...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String
-> Wright saw his most extended action of the 2022 campaign in the 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville as he played a season-high 19 snaps... He tallied four tackles in the loss...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 32-29 win over Miami, Poyer tallied five tackles and played a total of 59 defensive snaps... The Bills are now 10-0 this season when Poyer plays...
Read more on Poyer being named to the Pro Bowl HERE
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 21-13 loss to San Francisco...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Hekker punted four times for a total of 194 yards. He averaged 48.5 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 63 yards...
