Quarterback

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad... Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks didn't play in Houston's 27-14 loss to Cleveland... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String -> In his fourth game with the Giants, Hodgins tallied his first career NFL touchdown! In the 20-20 tie to Washington, Hodgins hauled in five of his six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.8 yards per catch and had a long reception of 12 yards... He played 53 snaps and tallied a PFF grade of 71.5...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String -> In Houston's 27-14 loss to Cleveland, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions and played 46 total snaps... He failed to bring in any of his three targets in the passing game...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 35-10 win over Tennessee, Seumalo made his 12th straight start of the season at right guard and saw 67 snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - First/Second String -> In Minnesota's 27-22 win over New York, Brandel made his second straight start at left tackle, seeing 68 snaps. He tallied an overall PFF grade of 78.8, which was second-best amongst all Viking offensive players... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> Harlow and the Cardinals were idle this week...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Free Agent -> Rashed was released by Pittsburgh on Nov. 15th... he's currently a free agent.



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 27-14 loss to Cleveland, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, played 62 snaps, and tallied four tackles and one pass breakup... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 54-19 win over Indianapolis... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 24-10 victory over New England on Thursday night, Poyer started at one of the safety spots, played 54 snaps, and tallied the second-most tackles on defense with five. He also tallied one tackle for loss and one pass breakup... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 27-23 victory over the Rams...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> Hekker and the Panthers were idle this week...