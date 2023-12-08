Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 13 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 13 of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
MORE: Beavers & Ducks To Continue Series | Wyatt Hook Decommits | Akili Arnold & Easton Enter Portal | Rustin Young Decommits | Jack Velling Enters Portal | Transfer QB Hotboard v1.0
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 41-35 win over Seattle, Cooks caught all four of his targets from QB Dak Prescott for 45 yards and a touchdown. After a slow start to the season, Cooks has emerged as one of Prescott's top alternate targets opposite of CeeDee Lamb, tallying 37 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns...
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> Hodgins and the Giants were idle this past week...
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> Brandel and the Vikings were idle this past week...
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 24-10 loss to Arizona, Seumalo started at left guard (13th straight) and played 30 total snaps...
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String
-> Harlow and the Giants were idle...
MORE: Jermod McCoy Enters Portal | 4 Beavers Named First Team P12 | OSU Football Offseason Movement Tracker
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 31-28 OT loss to the Colts, Peko played 34 snaps on the defensive line, tallying one tackle, one pass deflection, and two quarterback hits...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 22-17 win over Denver, Nelson started at cornerback and played 60 snaps. He tallied two tackles and had one pass deflection...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 41-35 win over Seattle, Wright saw extensive work on special teams, playing 21 total snaps across kick return, kick coverage, and field goal block. Wright didn't see action on defense in this matchup...
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - New England Patriots - Third/Fourth String
-> Austin didn't see action in New England's loss to Los Angeles...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer and the Bills were idle this week...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 21-18 loss to Tampa Bay, Hekker punted eight times for a total of 367 yards. He averaged 46 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...
IR
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> Quitoriano remains on IR due to a groin injury...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> Musgrave was placed on injured reserve by the Packers due to an abdomen injury... Head coach Matt LaFleur is unsure whether Musgrave will play again this season...
Practice Squad
QB Jake Luton (2017-19) - Carolina Panthers
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
TE Noah Togiai (2015-2019) - Philadelphia Eagles
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson