Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the tenth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
MORE: MBB: Beavers Fall To Tulsa 64-58 | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith | Following The Future: Playoff Week 1
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Free Agent
-> With Russell Wilson back in the fold and Geno Smith locking up the backup duties, the Seahawks released Luton from the practice squad earlier this week. He's now a free agent.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> In Detroit's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh, Jefferson tallied 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries! Unfortunately, Jefferson injured his ankle on the play and ultimately had to be carted off. It's thought by the Lions at this point that he avoided anything serious...
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> Nall and the Bears were idle this past weekend
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad. Chicago was idle this past weekend...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Cooks & the Texans were idle this week...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 27-20 victory over San Diego, Brandel saw five snaps of action on special teams.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String
-> Remmers was inactive in the Chiefs' win over Las Vegas due to a minor knee injury.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 34-10 loss to Carolina, Harlow started at left guard for the Cardinals and played 54 total snaps. It's the third different position Harlow has seen extended reps at this season, joining C & LT.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad
-> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 30-13 win over Denver, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with one tackle.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 43-3 win over Atlanta, Wright scored a touchdown on special teams as he recovered a blocked punt in the endzone. He played a total of 15 snaps on special teams...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 45-17 win over New York, Poyer led the team in tackles (10), had two pass deflections, a quarterback hit, and an interception.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> In New York's 45-17 loss to Buffalo, Dunn played one defensive snap at strong safety while also seeing 11 on special teams...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 31-10 loss to San Francisco, Hekker punted three times for a total of 124 yards. He averaged 41.3 yards per punt and had a long of 44 on the evening.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.