Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Free Agent -> With Russell Wilson back in the fold and Geno Smith locking up the backup duties, the Seahawks released Luton from the practice squad earlier this week. He's now a free agent. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> In Detroit's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh, Jefferson tallied 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries! Unfortunately, Jefferson injured his ankle on the play and ultimately had to be carted off. It's thought by the Lions at this point that he avoided anything serious... Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String -> Nall and the Bears were idle this past weekend Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad. Chicago was idle this past weekend...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NdW5jaGllMV8/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE11bmNoaWUxXzwvYT4gaW50byB0aGUg ZW5kIHpvbmUgZm9yIHNpeCE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvREVUdnNQSVQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNERVR2c1BJVDwvYT4gfCDwn5O6IEZPWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28veHdjbnFWaU1kYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3h3Y25xVmlN ZGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGV0cm9pdCBMaW9ucyAoQExpb25zKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xpb25zL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5OTU2 MTgwMjIzMjQyMjQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks & the Texans were idle this week... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR -> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 27-20 victory over San Diego, Brandel saw five snaps of action on special teams. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String -> Remmers was inactive in the Chiefs' win over Las Vegas due to a minor knee injury. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 34-10 loss to Carolina, Harlow started at left guard for the Cardinals and played 54 total snaps. It's the third different position Harlow has seen extended reps at this season, joining C & LT.

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad -> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 30-13 win over Denver, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with one tackle. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 43-3 win over Atlanta, Wright scored a touchdown on special teams as he recovered a blocked punt in the endzone. He played a total of 15 snaps on special teams... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 45-17 win over New York, Poyer led the team in tackles (10), had two pass deflections, a quarterback hit, and an interception. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> In New York's 45-17 loss to Buffalo, Dunn played one defensive snap at strong safety while also seeing 11 on special teams...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdW50IGJsb2NrIHRvdWNoZG93biBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGFsbGFzY293Ym95cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGFsbGFzY293Ym95czwvYT4hIPCfpKA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BVEx2c0RB TD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FUTHZzREFM PC9hPiBvbiBGT1g8YnI+8J+TsTogTkZMIGFwcCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMkZmUjd1dGFvaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJGZlI3dXRhb2o8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTk2NTc4NDkxNTAxNzcyOT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgRFVCUyEhPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIHBveWVyIChASl9w b3llcjIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pfcG95ZXIy MS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTk5OTU1ODA0MjM2MTg1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZSBnb2VzIEpPUkRBTiBQT1lFUiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JVRnZzVEVOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQlVGdnNURU48L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JpbGxzTWFmaWE/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWxsc01hZmlhPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQVU5UUJnbHdaTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FVOVFCZ2x3Wkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnVmZmFsbyBCaWxscyAo QEJ1ZmZhbG9CaWxscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C dWZmYWxvQmlsbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTAyNjM0MzcwNTM5MjMzMzA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Punter