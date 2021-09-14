Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap
With the first week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String
-> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't take any offensive snaps in the 41-33 loss to San Francisco.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 37-21 victory over Urban Meyer's Jaguars, Cooks was the Texans' leading receiver as he hauled in five of his seven targets for 132 yards. He also had a long reception of 52 yards...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> After suffering a minor knee injury during the late stages of camp, Hodgins didn't make the Bills' 53-man roster and was signed to the practice squad. Given that the Bills used a sixth-round pick on Hodge, I'm sure he'll get an opportunity to show what he can do within the offense as soon as he's healthy.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 32-6 win over Atlanta, Seumalo started at left-guard. He's one of the Eagles' best offensive linemen and continues to showcase his versatility weekly.
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> After being drafted in the sixth round by Minnesota in 2020, Brandel has worked his way up the depth chart and finds himself as the backup right tackle.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String
->Remmers is back for another campaign with the Chiefs, once again serving as the "sixth man" on the offensive line. Remmers doesn't usually draw a start in a given week, but he's versatile enough and well versed enough in the KC scheme to play multiple positions at a moment's notice and that's proven valuable.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR
-> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews currently finds himself on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad
-> After spending the past three years as a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, Harlow moved to Arizona in the offseason and currently is a member of the Cardinals' practice squad.
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 32-6 win over Atlanta, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with six tackles, including three solos.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay, Wright made his NFL regular-season debut despite not recording any statistics. Wright has emerged as one of the more exciting young prospects on the Cowboys' roster and it'll be interesting to see how quickly he gets himself more playing time.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Poyer finished second on the team in tackles (6), while also recording one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> Despite not recording any statistics, Dunn made his NFL debut in New York's 19-14 loss to Carolina. Given that Dunn signed one of the highest UDFA deals in NFL history, the team clearly thinks highly of him and I expect it to be a matter of time before he gets more consistent playing time.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 34-14 win over Chicago, Hekker was used sparingly as the Rams' offense was regularly humming. He punted one time for 50 yards...
