Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the win over Indianapolis on Sunday. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't take any offensive snaps in the 41-33 loss to San Francisco. Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 37-21 victory over Urban Meyer's Jaguars, Cooks was the Texans' leading receiver as he hauled in five of his seven targets for 132 yards. He also had a long reception of 52 yards... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> After suffering a minor knee injury during the late stages of camp, Hodgins didn't make the Bills' 53-man roster and was signed to the practice squad. Given that the Bills used a sixth-round pick on Hodge, I'm sure he'll get an opportunity to show what he can do within the offense as soon as he's healthy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3QgUm9kIPCfj47vuI/wn5SlIHRvIFRoZSBBcmNoZXIg8J+PuTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlyb2RUYXlsb3I/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5cm9kVGF5bG9yPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhbmRpbmNvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBicmFuZGluY29va3M8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6ICDCuyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTG9uQ0JTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBORkxvbkNCUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3JtT0FIWXpTemQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ybU9BSFl6U3pkPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEhvdXN0b24gVGV4YW5zIChASG91c3RvblRleGFucykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3VzdG9uVGV4YW5zL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDM3MTI2NDIzNDc5ODIwMjkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HT0lORyDwn4aZIG9uIGEgU3VuZGF5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlyb2RUYXlsb3I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFR5cm9kVGF5bG9yPC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9icmFuZGluY29va3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJy YW5kaW5jb29rczwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogIMK7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMb25DQlM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE5GTG9uQ0JTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbFJJVGo2cU1M TCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xSSVRqNnFNTEw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SG91c3RvbiBUZXhhbnMgKEBIb3VzdG9uVGV4YW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvdXN0b25UZXhhbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzcxMDYx MTEyODc1NDk5NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEy LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pbmx5IHBsYXllciB3aXRoIDIgY29udGVzdGVkIGNhdGNoZXMgMjAr IHlhcmRzIGRvd25maWVsZDo8YnI+PGJyPvCflLogQnJhbmRpbiBDb29rcyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTFhnMEVXRGFQYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0xYZzBFV0RhUGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIEZhbnRhc3kgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBQRkZfRmFudGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QRkZfRmFudGFzeS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNzQyNTIyNTEwMTA0NTc2MT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 32-6 win over Atlanta, Seumalo started at left-guard. He's one of the Eagles' best offensive linemen and continues to showcase his versatility weekly. Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> After being drafted in the sixth round by Minnesota in 2020, Brandel has worked his way up the depth chart and finds himself as the backup right tackle. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String ->Remmers is back for another campaign with the Chiefs, once again serving as the "sixth man" on the offensive line. Remmers doesn't usually draw a start in a given week, but he's versatile enough and well versed enough in the KC scheme to play multiple positions at a moment's notice and that's proven valuable. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR -> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews currently finds himself on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> After spending the past three years as a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, Harlow moved to Arizona in the offseason and currently is a member of the Cardinals' practice squad.

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 32-6 win over Atlanta, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with six tackles, including three solos. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay, Wright made his NFL regular-season debut despite not recording any statistics. Wright has emerged as one of the more exciting young prospects on the Cowboys' roster and it'll be interesting to see how quickly he gets himself more playing time. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Poyer finished second on the team in tackles (6), while also recording one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> Despite not recording any statistics, Dunn made his NFL debut in New York's 19-14 loss to Carolina. Given that Dunn signed one of the highest UDFA deals in NFL history, the team clearly thinks highly of him and I expect it to be a matter of time before he gets more consistent playing time.

Punter