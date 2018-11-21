BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Weekend Visitor Preview
The Oregon State Beavers Football team is hosting a couple of official visitors and several notable unofficial visitors for the annual Civil War matchup.
Corvallis (Ore.) Crescent Valley inside linebacker Omar Speights is taking his Oregon State official visit. The Philadelphia native moved out to Corvallis a few months ago to be near his older brother Jeromy Reichner and to stay away from violence back home.
