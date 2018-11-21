Oregon State Beavers Football: Wednesday Notebook
Oregon State Beavers Football: Weekend Visitor Preview
BeaversEdge, Duck Sports Authority preview 2018 Civil War
Slowing down the Oregon offense
The Oregon State defense figures to have its hands full against the Ducks on Friday as they boast one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Justin Herbert. The 6-foot-6 236-pounder is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this years’ NFL draft and has all the tools expected at the next level.
“He’s a pro-bodied quarterback,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “He’s tall, close to 240 pounds, and can make all the throws on top of mobility. He’s the complete package and even when you get to him, he’s strong enough in the pocket to elude and get away from you. He presents a real challenge.
Head coach Jonathan Smith is very familiar with Herbert as he knew him quite well during the recruiting process when he was at Washington.
“He and his family came up to Seattle during the recruiting process,” Smith said. “I’ve always been impressed whenever I was around Justin and his family. He’s skilled, athletic, and is very smart. He’s a willing runner, but he’s not always wanting to run.”
In order of the Beavers to come out on top, they’ll need to make Herbert uncomfortable and force him into bad decisions.
The Oregon offense doesn’t stop with Herbert as the Ducks have a dynamic ground attack led by CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Tony Brooks-James. Combine those three talented players with a very stout offensive line and the Beavers will most definitely have their work cut out for them.
“They’ve got a big group up front,” Tibesar said. “They’re physical and they want to run the ball downhill. They’re using a lot more of the pistol formation compared to previous seasons and helps the running back get so much of a running start. We’ve got to match their physicality on the line and hold the line of scrimmage.”
One thing working in the Beavers’ favor is that they’ve already seen a version of the Oregon pistol offense as Nevada ran a very similar system.
“Nevada ran a lot of pistol, and even though it was a while ago, it helps,” Tibesar said. “It’s not completely unique.”
Rain? No problem
As has become the norm for Smith’s program, the Beavers don’t shy away from practicing in the elements. With high 40’s and a lot of rain in the forecast on Friday, Smith and the Beavers opted to have their entire Wednesday practice in Reser Stadium.
“We talked about it as a team the other day,” Smith said. “It was a 90 percent chance of rain today and there’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Friday, so it’s perfect for us to go and prepare in it. I think it’s going to be really good for us.”
The way the Beavers see it, if you have to play in the elements on gameday, you might as well practice in them as well.
“Hopefully it helps a lot,” Tibesar said. “We’ve been outside nearly everyday this year and if it’s going to be like this on game day, it’s a great opportunity to practice in the stuff. Hopefully this it upset weather.”
Added Jonathan Willis: “It was very very smart for us to practice outside today. We’ve got to get used to the environment we’re playing in and we don’t want to be surprised that the ball is slippery and everything is wet.”
With the less-than-ideal weather approaching Corvallis on Friday, will the Beavers change their game plan for the elements?
“We’ll see how it is out there, but we’re not planning on major changes,” Smith said. “The wind affects the game more than the rain does, so if it’s not windy, I don’t see us changing much.”
With the rainy weather on the horizon, one can’t help but think back to a similar weather atmosphere two years ago when the Beavers defeated the Ducks 34-24 behind a career day from Ryan Nall. That game, like this Friday is expected to be, was very rainy and windy. If the Beavers are going to pull off another upset, it will have a similar feel to 2016.
“It was exciting,” linebacker Jonathan Willis said. “Everybody came ready to play hard and we knew that we could win.”
Added Kalani Vakameilalo: “We never gave up that game. We fought until the very end no matter what the score was and that’s what we’ll be looking to do on Friday.”
Reinforcements on the way?
The Beavers just might have a little extra defensive help on Friday as Smith announced that cornerback Dwayne Williams and linebackers Hamilcar Rashed and Matthew Tago all have a chance to play.
Smith noted that Williams is probable, and Rashed and Tago are 50-50. Given that it’s the last game of the season, I believe it will take a lot to keep these three off the field, but Smith said it’s all about how their bodies respond in the next 48 hours.
“There’s a chance with Tago and Ham, but it could go either way,” Smith said. “They both did a little bit today, and we’re hoping they feel good in the next 48 hours. Dwayne is probable as he got a decent amount of reps in practice today.”
Given the offensive weapons and versatility that the Ducks present, having these three guys in the fold could be a difference maker for OSU.
Safety David Morris, who made his season debut against Washington last week on special teams, could have a chance to play some reps at safety against the Ducks.
“Hopefully we can dust off some of the rust he’s had,” Tibesar said. “It’s been a long time since he’s played on defense. We’ve been trying to bring him along, and now that he’s been cleared, it’s a matter of getting him ready to go at game speed. We don’t expect the best version of David on Friday, but if he does get out there, it will be good to see him get out there and get jump started for the game and into next season.”