Slowing down the Oregon offense

The Oregon State defense figures to have its hands full against the Ducks on Friday as they boast one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Justin Herbert. The 6-foot-6 236-pounder is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this years’ NFL draft and has all the tools expected at the next level. “He’s a pro-bodied quarterback,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “He’s tall, close to 240 pounds, and can make all the throws on top of mobility. He’s the complete package and even when you get to him, he’s strong enough in the pocket to elude and get away from you. He presents a real challenge. Head coach Jonathan Smith is very familiar with Herbert as he knew him quite well during the recruiting process when he was at Washington. “He and his family came up to Seattle during the recruiting process,” Smith said. “I’ve always been impressed whenever I was around Justin and his family. He’s skilled, athletic, and is very smart. He’s a willing runner, but he’s not always wanting to run.” In order of the Beavers to come out on top, they’ll need to make Herbert uncomfortable and force him into bad decisions. The Oregon offense doesn’t stop with Herbert as the Ducks have a dynamic ground attack led by CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Tony Brooks-James. Combine those three talented players with a very stout offensive line and the Beavers will most definitely have their work cut out for them. “They’ve got a big group up front,” Tibesar said. “They’re physical and they want to run the ball downhill. They’re using a lot more of the pistol formation compared to previous seasons and helps the running back get so much of a running start. We’ve got to match their physicality on the line and hold the line of scrimmage.” One thing working in the Beavers’ favor is that they’ve already seen a version of the Oregon pistol offense as Nevada ran a very similar system. “Nevada ran a lot of pistol, and even though it was a while ago, it helps,” Tibesar said. “It’s not completely unique.”

Rain? No problem

As has become the norm for Smith’s program, the Beavers don’t shy away from practicing in the elements. With high 40’s and a lot of rain in the forecast on Friday, Smith and the Beavers opted to have their entire Wednesday practice in Reser Stadium. “We talked about it as a team the other day,” Smith said. “It was a 90 percent chance of rain today and there’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Friday, so it’s perfect for us to go and prepare in it. I think it’s going to be really good for us.” The way the Beavers see it, if you have to play in the elements on gameday, you might as well practice in them as well. “Hopefully it helps a lot,” Tibesar said. “We’ve been outside nearly everyday this year and if it’s going to be like this on game day, it’s a great opportunity to practice in the stuff. Hopefully this it upset weather.” Added Jonathan Willis: “It was very very smart for us to practice outside today. We’ve got to get used to the environment we’re playing in and we don’t want to be surprised that the ball is slippery and everything is wet.” With the less-than-ideal weather approaching Corvallis on Friday, will the Beavers change their game plan for the elements? “We’ll see how it is out there, but we’re not planning on major changes,” Smith said. “The wind affects the game more than the rain does, so if it’s not windy, I don’t see us changing much.” With the rainy weather on the horizon, one can’t help but think back to a similar weather atmosphere two years ago when the Beavers defeated the Ducks 34-24 behind a career day from Ryan Nall. That game, like this Friday is expected to be, was very rainy and windy. If the Beavers are going to pull off another upset, it will have a similar feel to 2016. “It was exciting,” linebacker Jonathan Willis said. “Everybody came ready to play hard and we knew that we could win.” Added Kalani Vakameilalo: “We never gave up that game. We fought until the very end no matter what the score was and that’s what we’ll be looking to do on Friday.”

