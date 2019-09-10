A tale of two halves... After the Oregon State offense rolled up 28 points against Hawaii in the first half of last Saturday's contest but were shut out in the second half, largely resulting in the Beavers' 31-28 loss.

With offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren not available to the media following the Hawaii contest, Tuesday was the first opportunity to get his thoughts on what went wrong against the Warriors in the second half and how those issues can be corrected moving forward.

"Very disappointed in the second half," Lindgren said. "I felt like the first three drives, we moved the ball very well, but we had three penalties (PI, holding, false start) that prevented us from reaching the red zone, so it was really frustrating to watch the film on Sunday and realize we were right there in terms of being able to put the game away."