If there's one guy who's made the most of spring, it's sixth year quarterback Jake Luton. After being awarded another year of eligibility by the NCAA for time missed with injuries during his career, Luton has elevated his game to a new level in March and April, and in doing so, has firmly put himself in the driver's seat to be the Beavers starting quarterback.

While the position battle between he and Tristan Gebbia is far from decided and figures to roll on into fall camp, Luton's upward trend of improvement is going to make it very hard for the coaching staff not to start him.

Between his improved mobility, footwork, decision making, and leadership, Luton's stock is rising heading into the spring game. The battle between he and Gebbia is a must watch on Saturday in Reser Stadium.