Oregon State Beavers Football: Spring Game Recruiting Weekend Outlook

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

The Oregon State Beavers have a big recruiting few days ahead of them, starting on Thursday and stretching into the annual spring game on Saturday. BeaversEdge.com takes a look at the notable visitors for the week.

Jay Butterfield is a priority quarterback target for Oregon State
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

RECRUITING VISITORS 

Between the dates of April 18-20

Notable: It's mainly a Civil War battle for Filkins, who visits Oregon State for their spring practice on Thursday. The talented Lake Oswego product will visit UC Davis on Saturday.

Notable: Butterfield is easily Oregon State's highest ranked quarterback target. The Beavers don't have a great chance at the Rivals100 recruit right now, but getting him on campus is a big step. Butterfield will be on campus on Friday; he is at Oregon today.

