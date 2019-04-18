Oregon State Beavers Football: Spring Game Recruiting Weekend Outlook
The Oregon State Beavers have a big recruiting few days ahead of them, starting on Thursday and stretching into the annual spring game on Saturday. BeaversEdge.com takes a look at the notable visitors for the week.
RECRUITING VISITORS
Between the dates of April 18-20
Notable: It's mainly a Civil War battle for Filkins, who visits Oregon State for their spring practice on Thursday. The talented Lake Oswego product will visit UC Davis on Saturday.
Notable: Butterfield is easily Oregon State's highest ranked quarterback target. The Beavers don't have a great chance at the Rivals100 recruit right now, but getting him on campus is a big step. Butterfield will be on campus on Friday; he is at Oregon today.
