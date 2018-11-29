BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Recruiting Update
Big official visitor weekend
The Beavers will be hosting six official visitors this weekend with five commits due in and a big junior college defensive lineman due in. Star running back commitment Taron Madison is expected on campus for Oregon State.
Official this weekend got me like... #GoBeavs 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/MThBisYTZV— TM23 (@tmadison03_) November 27, 2018
Home visits begin
The Oregon State coaches hit the road this week to check in on top commitments and targets. Here's the rundown:
- Junior college defensive end Nick Figueroa, a big time prospect with several P5 offers, was visited by Legi Suiaunoa and Tim Tibesar. Oregon State was the first to offer Figueroa but he's going to be a tough get for OSU.
- Linebackers coach Trent Bray and head coach Jonathan Smith. checked in on OLB pledge Ryan Franke for an in-home visit.
- Arizona tight end recruit Kyle Patterson received a visit from Oregon State, first reported by the Oregonian.
- Oregon State defensive tackle commit Evan Bennett was visited by Smith and running backs coach Michael Pitre on Wednesday night.
- Smith also checked in on cornerback commit Alex Austin on Wednesday with defensive backs coach Greg Burns.
- Quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren was in Arizona checking out some quarterbacks in the class of 2020. More on that below.
Want to thank Coach Legi and Coach Tibs for coming down to the Riv today! @LegiSuiaunoa @CoachTibs #BTD pic.twitter.com/Y1CNm6jLEq— Nick Figueroa 💧 (@nickafigueroa1) November 27, 2018
New 2020 QB offer
With Conor Blount transferring, the Beavers are left with four (potentially five if Jake Luton is able to return) scholarship quarterbacks, fans have speculated if the Beavers will go after a 2019 quarterback. We don't have any indications that OSU will go after one though.
Instead, OSU is looking ahead to 2020. Brian Lindgren was at Gilbert H.S. in Arizona this week and offered 2020 QB Will Plummer, who holds early offers from Colorado and North Texas.
Excited to have received an offer from Oregon State #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/g7ARBy0Kkd— Will (@willplummer15) November 28, 2018