BeaversEdge.com

The Beavers will be hosting six official visitors this weekend with five commits due in and a big junior college defensive lineman due in. Star running back commitment Taron Madison is expected on campus for Oregon State.

Official this weekend got me like... #GoBeavs 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/MThBisYTZV

The Oregon State coaches hit the road this week to check in on top commitments and targets. Here's the rundown:

- Junior college defensive end Nick Figueroa, a big time prospect with several P5 offers, was visited by Legi Suiaunoa and Tim Tibesar. Oregon State was the first to offer Figueroa but he's going to be a tough get for OSU.

- Linebackers coach Trent Bray and head coach Jonathan Smith. checked in on OLB pledge Ryan Franke for an in-home visit.

- Arizona tight end recruit Kyle Patterson received a visit from Oregon State, first reported by the Oregonian.

- Oregon State defensive tackle commit Evan Bennett was visited by Smith and running backs coach Michael Pitre on Wednesday night.

- Smith also checked in on cornerback commit Alex Austin on Wednesday with defensive backs coach Greg Burns.

- Quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren was in Arizona checking out some quarterbacks in the class of 2020. More on that below.