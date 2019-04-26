BeaversEdge posted fresh "recruiting nuggets" on Friday morning, delivering its members the most accurate, up-to-date, and insightful insights on Oregon State football recruiting. This batch of nuggets includes:

- Updates on Oregon State’s most recent offers.

- Official visit in the works for 2020 offensive lineman

- The latest on Zeriah Beason

- In-state receiver gaining interest in the Beavs

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to read the nugget report