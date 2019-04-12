Ticker
Oregon State Beavers Football Recruiting Nuggets

Chad Johnson Jr.
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
BeaversEdge posted fresh "recruiting nuggets" on Friday morning, delivering its members the most accurate, up-to-date, and insightful insights on Oregon State football recruiting. This batch of nuggets includes:

- Detailed insights on QB recruiting and OSU's chances with each of the top targets

- What we're hearing on the spring game visitor list

- Vibe on Chad Johnson Jr.

- A discussed former five-star transfer

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to read the nugget report

