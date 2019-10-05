With the Oregon State football team set to face UCLA in its Pac-12 road opener, BeaversEdge.com gives you the best quotes of the week from the team. In this edition, hear from head coach Jonathan Smith , receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Tyjon Lindsey , running back Artavis Pierce , and offensive lineman Blake Brandel .

Jonathan Smith on OSU's defensive woes on third downs

"Third downs are critical and we've got to do a better job of getting off the field. We had some opportunities to get off the field against Stanford and didn't. We have to know exactly where our assignments are and where our eyes are because that's cost us a couple of times.

Smith on the UCLA road trip

"It's a business trip. We're going down there and are going to be focused on the task at hand. It should be fun for a lot of our guys as a lot of them are from that greater area. It's a unique experience to play in a place like that in front of family and friends."

Isaiah Hodgins on keeping the young guys bought in despite tough losses

"We just have to stay consistent with our work and keeping pushing each other. A lot of the young guys come from high school where maybe they were winning or they weren't, but some know hard work and some don't. It's up to us as leaders to teach them hard work and instill toughness."

Artavis Pierce on taking pride in his pass-blocking

"Of course... At the next level, that's a big thing. It's not just running the ball, it's protecting the quarterback, and it's something that I focus on a lot. It all comes down to technique."