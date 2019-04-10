With part-two of Oregon State's 2019 spring session now in full swing, BeaversEdge takes a look at the top storylines surrounding the Beavers as they prepare for Saturday's scrimmage at Mountainside High School in Beaverton. RELATED: WATCH: Spring Practice nterviews Day 9 | Oregon State Spring Practice HQ

Gebbia takes first-team QB reps

After sixth-year senior Jake Luton took all the first team reps during the first session of spring practice and during the first practice of the second session, sophomore Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia was able to seize some of the first team reps during Oregon State's ninth practice of spring. Offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that Gebbia has taken some reps with the first team this spring (most likely in the closed practices), but that he wanted to ramp up Gebbia's time with the first unit to get a baseline of how comfortable he is in the offense and in terms of chemistry and timing with the receivers. "Jake's been taking the majority of the reps with the first team, but we've really been wanting to work Tristan in to see where he's at in terms of timing and his grasp of the offense," Lindgren said.

O-Line looking to take "next step"

After surrendering 48 sacks (the worst mark in the NCAA) a season ago, the Oregon State offensive line will be looking to make improvements and be a more consistent and steady unit under now second year offensive-line coach Jim Michalczik. Those improvements however, won't come without growing pains along the way as the Beavers have several key holes to fill up front. Michalczik reflected on where the Beavers are as a unit several practices into the second session. "We're doing a good job assignment wise, but we're wanting to take the next step with fundamentals, technique, and footwork. For us to take the next big jump, that's what we have to get better at," Michalczik said. With grad-transfer Nathan Eldridge expected to seize the center spot when he arrives in June, the Beavers will be looking to fill the right guard and right tackle spots before the home opener against Oklahoma State. While Brandon Kipper and Clay Cordasco figure to be the front runners for the open two spots after taking the majority of the reps with the first unit during the spring, it's still a very open race that is ongoing as the Beavers continue to weigh their various options. "Brandon has done a really nice job," Michalczik said. "He loves football and is always trying to work on football. He really cares and wants to do things the right way." While it may seem that the Beavers have the left side of the line anchored with Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka at left tackle and left guard respectively, Michalczik doesn't have any set positions in stone and will put the best combination of players in the right positions. "We're going to put the best five guys in the best spots on the field," Michalczik said. "We're nowhere near figuring that out, and we may move a tackle, move a guard, but right now it's about us getting better."

Receiving corps banged up

While the Beavers have been relatively healthy this spring, several position groups have been dealing with lingering injuries that are keeping them on the shelf and the receiving corps is right there at the top with several guys who have missed a good portion of spring practices. The following receivers were either limited or out in the Beavers' ninth day of spring practice. Tyjon Lindsey, Limited; Kolby Taylor, OUT; Tino Allen, OUT; Trevon Bradford, OUT. "It's frustrating as a coach because you want your guys out there to build timing and experience in your system," Lindgren said. "Hopefully we'll get some of those guys back by the end of spring."

