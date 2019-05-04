With spring practices now in the rearview for the Oregon State football team, the attention now turns to the offseason in advance of fall camp starting up in August.

After muddling through a disappointing 2-10 season in Jonathan Smith's first season as head coach, there was a high sense of urgency and focus from the players, coaches, and support staff throughout spring as the players went about their business in a very business like manner.

We've all heard Smith's "Low Ego, High Output" slogan that he's used to describe how he and the team are going to go about their business on a day to day basis, and for perhaps the first time in his tenure, it was on full display throughout the roster.

Whether it was how smoothly the Beavers executed their 15 spring practices, their body language on the field after a good or bad play, or how they interacted with the media, it's clear that this spring marked the beginning of a group that is beginning to come into its own in terms of leadership, experience, and playmaking ability.

While the Beavers haven't arrived by any stretch, they showed in spring that they are a more cohesive group, with a clear set of expectations and goals laid out by Smith that they're going to give 110 percent to achieve on a daily basis.