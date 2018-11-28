Following the conclusion of a 2-10 season in Jonathan Smith’s inaugural campaign with the Beavers, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down the good and the bad when it came to the Beaver offense in 2018. Today, we start the two-part series with the offense. DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

USA Today

MVP, Jermar Jefferson

There’s not really much discussion when it comes to Oregon State’s offensive MVP in 2018 as true-freshman running back Jermar Jefferson earns that honor going away. Jefferson burst onto the scene in fall camp with maturity and playmaking abilities well beyond his age and they immediately translated on game days. After splitting time with incumbent starter Artavis Pierce against Ohio State, Jefferson seized his opportunity to become the lead back against Southern Utah as Pierce would miss the next several weeks. Once he became the “bell cow” running back for the Beavers, Jefferson thrived. After gashing the Thunderbird defense for 238 yards and four touchdowns, Jefferson added six more games of 100 yards plus, including his career high of 254 yards against Arizona State. Jefferson became the first Beaver to rush for 1,000 yards since Jacquizz Rodgers in 2010, and in doing so, put himself on the map as one of the most prolific young running backs not only in the Pac-12, but the country. He finished with 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season and given the relative lack of team success in 2018, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Jefferson. Opponents began to game plan specifically for Jefferson late in the season and given the Beavers’ inability to protect the QB (last in FBS in sacks allowed with 48), opponents found success in stacking the box. With Tristan Gebbia, Tyjon Lindsey, Isaiah Hodgins, and Trevon Bradford in the fold next season, it will be nearly impossible for opponents to gameplan for all the Beavers’ weapons which will only help Jefferson’s sophomore campaign. He’s one of those program-changing players for Jonathan Smith and Co. and they ought to feel very lucky that they were able to get such a talent to Corvallis. The Beavers will need to have a much-improved offensive-line in 2019, but if they can manage to field a group of five that can open up holes, Jefferson could be in line for a very special 2019 with all the versatility and weapons around him. MORE: Intel on Oregon State defensive line targets | New Oregon State Podcast

USA Today

Most improved, Trevon Bradford

Have yourself a season, Trevon Bradford! The Oregon City native broke out in his junior campaign, increasing his receiving totals by nearly 400 yards from 2017, while also finding the endzone six times after scoring just once in his first two seasons. For the first time in his college career, Bradford was utilized heavily in the passing and RPO game which opened many doors for Smith and offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren with his multifaceted abilities. Whether it was returning kicks, returning punts, catching passes, or run-blocking, Bradford exceeded all expectations placed on him coming into the season. He finished with 649 yards and six touchdowns on 56 catches while also adding 136 yards rushing en-route to his most complete season as a Beaver. Looking ahead to next season, when you combine Bradford’s playmaking ability with that of Hodgins, Lindsey, Jefferson, and presumably Gebbia, it’s not hard to see why the Beavers could be significantly better on offense next season with talent across the board.

Tyler Krecklow

Most to prove in 2019: Tristan Gebbia

After muddling their way through the 2018 season, all eyes now shift to the future of the Beaver football program under Smith. The Beavers were able to accomplish several feats in 2018, such as snapping a 22 game Pac-12 road losing streak and competing to the bitter-end in lopsided blowouts, but all that’s behind them as the Beavers have placed all their eggs in the basket of Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia. The former four-star recruit might have some of the most external pressure on any individual transfer in OSU history. Given the Beavers’ continued quarterback struggles and lack of up-and-coming youngsters on the roster, Smith and his staff are betting that he can deliver. While I have no doubts about Gebbia’s ability, as I think he’s easily the best QB the Beavs had had since Sean Mannion, he’s got to prove on the field that he can be a significant upgrade to the position moving forward. Granted, the Beavers will need to field a solid offensive line to get the best from Gebbia, but if they can manage that, they might have a three-year starter at QB that they can invest and get behind for more than just a season.

Biggest disappointment, Pass protection