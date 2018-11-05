BeaversEdge.com

1. Oregon State defense comes back down to earth. After having a season high team defensive grade of 70.7 and an eye-popping run defense grade of 90.7 against the Buffaloes last week, the Beavs' defense came back down to earth against the Trojans. The Beavers had a team defensive grade of 58.7, and the graded below average to average in the following categories: run defense (52.7), tackling (57.4), pass rush (60.4), and pass coverage (62.9).

2. Tough night for the OSU offensive line. OSU had its normal starting O-line against the Trojans, and they played every snap on the evening. Here is how each guy graded: Sumner Houston 63.1; Blake Brandel 58.6; Gus Lavaka 63.1; Kammy Delp 53.4; Trent Moore 59.6. All of thse grades are considered average at best. They all had ugly run and pass block grades, with the exeception of Gus Lavaka having a very strong pass protection day, as he graded at 87.0 in pass pro.

3. OSU didn't have much success running between the tackles. If you look at the box score, OSU had 31 rushing yards, but that can be a tad misleading, as Jake Luton had -45 (yes, minus 45) rush yards due to six sacks. When you take out Luton's yardage, OSU ran for 76 yards between Jermar Jefferson, Jack Colletto, and Artavis Pierce. When you look closer at the rushing yardage, you see a trend. 35 of OSU's rushing yards came off the left edge, and 17 yards came off the right edge. That's 52 of 76 yards coming off the edge of the defense. OSU clearly had problems running the ball up the gut on USC's front seven.

4. Jake Luton vs pressure/no pressure. As is the case with virtually every quarterback, Luton really struggled when under pressure, and had much more success when not pressured. But the difference between the two in the USC game was large. When Luton had time, he was 26-of-37 for 264 yards and a touchdown. You may be thinking, how did he have time on so many passing attempts, but the OL graded so poorly? Simple answer: he got the ball out quick very often in the RPO game. When Luton was pressured, he was 4-of-9 for just 37 yards. Luton had an offensive grade of 83.0 when he had time, and had a very poor grade of 34.3 when under pressure. His overall grade on the outing was 67.8.

5. Luton's passing chart. For each part on the field, here's how to read the chart:

Completions/attempts

yards

TD/INT

NFL passer rating

Grade is at the top right of each box