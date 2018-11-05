BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Monday Notebook
5 Takeaways from the Analytics vs USC
1. Oregon State defense comes back down to earth. After having a season high team defensive grade of 70.7 and an eye-popping run defense grade of 90.7 against the Buffaloes last week, the Beavs' defense came back down to earth against the Trojans. The Beavers had a team defensive grade of 58.7, and the graded below average to average in the following categories: run defense (52.7), tackling (57.4), pass rush (60.4), and pass coverage (62.9).
2. Tough night for the OSU offensive line. OSU had its normal starting O-line against the Trojans, and they played every snap on the evening. Here is how each guy graded: Sumner Houston 63.1; Blake Brandel 58.6; Gus Lavaka 63.1; Kammy Delp 53.4; Trent Moore 59.6. All of thse grades are considered average at best. They all had ugly run and pass block grades, with the exeception of Gus Lavaka having a very strong pass protection day, as he graded at 87.0 in pass pro.
3. OSU didn't have much success running between the tackles. If you look at the box score, OSU had 31 rushing yards, but that can be a tad misleading, as Jake Luton had -45 (yes, minus 45) rush yards due to six sacks. When you take out Luton's yardage, OSU ran for 76 yards between Jermar Jefferson, Jack Colletto, and Artavis Pierce. When you look closer at the rushing yardage, you see a trend. 35 of OSU's rushing yards came off the left edge, and 17 yards came off the right edge. That's 52 of 76 yards coming off the edge of the defense. OSU clearly had problems running the ball up the gut on USC's front seven.
4. Jake Luton vs pressure/no pressure. As is the case with virtually every quarterback, Luton really struggled when under pressure, and had much more success when not pressured. But the difference between the two in the USC game was large. When Luton had time, he was 26-of-37 for 264 yards and a touchdown. You may be thinking, how did he have time on so many passing attempts, but the OL graded so poorly? Simple answer: he got the ball out quick very often in the RPO game. When Luton was pressured, he was 4-of-9 for just 37 yards. Luton had an offensive grade of 83.0 when he had time, and had a very poor grade of 34.3 when under pressure. His overall grade on the outing was 67.8.
5. Luton's passing chart. For each part on the field, here's how to read the chart:
Completions/attempts
yards
TD/INT
NFL passer rating
Grade is at the top right of each box
USC - Oregon State game notes from osubeavers.com
Team Notes
- The Beavers have racked up 38 played of 25+ yards on the season.
- Oregon State went 3-for-4 in the red zone, moving to 32-for-39 on the season.
- The Beavers did not turn the ball over in the contest, their second game this season without a giveaway.
- OSU converted a season-best 50 percent of its third-down attempts, going 9-for-18.
Oregon State Individual Notes
- Freshman Jermar Jefferson rushed for 58 yards, as he moves into a tie for 33rd in Oregon State history with 1,092.
- Jefferson is currently on pace for 1,456 yards this season, which would be the fifth most in program history.
- Timmy Hernandez moved up to 27th in program history with 1,106 career receiving yards
- Jake Luton started the game at quarterback for the first time since week one vs. Ohio State, and connected on his first seven pass attempts of the game.
- Luton finished with 301 yards passing, as he becomes the first Oregon State quarterback with back-to-back 300+ yard games since Sean Mannion did so against California and Washington State in 2014.
- Trevon Bradford’s 55-yard second-quarter kickoff return was the second-longest by a Beaver this season, trailing Champ Flemings’ 57-yarder vs. Washington State.
- Bradford set a career-high with 10 receptions, as he posted the 28th double-digit reception game in program history.
- Isaiah Hodgins went over 100 yards receiving for the third time this season.
- Noah Togiai’s 11-yard second quarter reception was his longest of the season.
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr. finished with a career-high nine tackles.
Next Up: Stanford
After starting the season strong at 4-0, which included strong wins over Oregon and USC, this Cardinal football team has struggled. They've lost four of their last five matchups, with the lone win coming on a Thursday night in a 20-13 win against Arizona State. In those four losses, they've faced some top teams in the Pac-12 (Utah, Washington State, Washington) as well as CFP contender Notre Dame.
Stanford will be looking forward to the matchup with Oregon State, as the Cardinal are back home and looking to get another win after two close losses to WSU and UW.
Saturday's game is a 6pm PT kickoff and the game can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.
Stanford opened as a 22.5 favorite according to oddshark.com.
Around the Pac-12
Pac-12 North
1. Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12)
2. Washington (7-3, 5-2)
3. Oregon (6-3, 3-3)
4. Stanford (5-4, 3-3)
5. California (5-4, 2-4)
6. Oregon State (2-7, 1-5)
Pac-12 South
1. Utah (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12)
2. USC (5-4, 4-3)
3. Arizona (5-5, 4-3)
4. Arizona State (5-4, 3-3)
5. Colorado (5-5, 2-4)
6. UCLA (2-7, 2-4)
---
Pac-12 contests this weekend (November 10)
Washington State @ Colorado, 12:30pm PT ESPN
Oregon @ Utah, 2:30pm PT Pac-12 Network
Oregon State @ Stanford, 6pm PT Pac-12 Network
California @ USC, 7:30pm PT ESPN
UCLA @ Arizona State, 11am PT Pac-12 Network