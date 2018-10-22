BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Monday Notebook
5 Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus Analytics
1. One really sad analytic.Oregon State had its best pass rushing grade of the season against the Cal Bears with a grade of 61.0, which is considered on the low end of "average." Oregon State had just one sack for two yards against Cal. That's really sad. The Beavers have the third worst pass rushing grade in the country, leading only Bowling Green and BYU.
2. OSU had its best tackling grade of the season. According to PFF, the Beavers missed nine tackles against Cal but had its best tackling grade of any game this season. A tackling grade of 72.3 is good, but for it to be your highest grade of the season is not good. It's at least a step in the right direction.
3. Hamilcar Rashed had OSU's highest grade. With a overall defensive grade of 77.7, Rashed had his best grade of the year. He's been inconsistent this season, but he's arguably OSU's best defensive player this season on a bad unit. He recorded a sack and four defensive "stops" against Cal.
4. Blount and Colletto struggled. Blount's grade of 49.4 and Colletto's grade of 55.9 left a lot more to be desired at the quarterback position. It didn't help that they were on their backs all afternoon long, as they were sacked a combined seven times.
5. Cal went after Isaiah Dunn early and often. Cal threw at the Beavers' cornerback eight times, which was five more times than the defender they threw at the second most (Dwayne Williams, 3 targets). Cal completed four of those passes for 77 yards, two going for 1st downs. All eight of the targets were to Vic Wharton as Dunn was matched up with him. Dunn had a coverage grade of 64.5.
Cal-OSU Game Notes
- The Beavers moved to 23-for-29 in the red zone on the season.
- Oregon State went 3-for-4 on fourth down, as it moved to 16-for-20 on the season
- The Beavers led the time of possession stat for the fifth-straight game.
- Freshman Jermar Jefferson rushed for 34 yards in the contest, bringing his season total to 899, as he closes in on 1,000 yards on the season.
- Timmy Hernandez finished the afternoon with 15 yards receiving, bringing his career total to 984.
- Artavis Pierce ran for 44 yards, as he moved up to 30th on Oregon State’s career rushing list with 1,189.
- Pierce finished with 72 yards receiving, a career-high.
- Conor Blount’s 18-yard second quarter rush matched his longest of the season.
- Jack Colletto scored his first career touchdown, finding the endzone on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter.
- Colletto tallied 104 passing yards, far surpassing his career total of 55 entering the game.
- Jalen Moore matched a season-high with 13 tackles
- Shemar Smith finished with a career-high 12 tackles.
Pac-12 betting lines for this weekend
Colorado -24 vs Oregon State
Utah -10 vs UCLA
Stanford -3.5 vs WSU
Washington -10.5 vs Cal
Oregon -20.5 vs Arizona
A look at the Pac-12 standings and schedule for this weekend
Pac-12 North
Team, Overall record, conference record
Washington (6-2, 4-1)
Washington State (6-1, 3-1)
Stanford (5-2, 3-1)
Oregon (5-2, 2-2)
California (4-3, 1-3)
Oregon State (1-6, 0-4)
Pac-12 South
Utah (5-2, 3-2)
USC (4-3, 3-2)
Colorado (5-2, 2-2)
UCLA (2-5, 2-2)
Arizona (3-5, 2-3)
Arizona state (3-4, 1-3)
Pac-12 schedule this weekend
Utah @ UCLA (Thursday, 7:30 PT ESPN)
Oregon State @ Colorado (12:00 PT Pac-12 Network)
Arizona State @ USC (12:30 PT ABC/ESPN2)
Washington @ Cal (3:30 PT FS1)
Washington State @ Stanford (4 PT Pac-12 Network)
Oregon @ Arizona (7:30 PT ESPN)