BeaversEdge.com

1. One really sad analytic.Oregon State had its best pass rushing grade of the season against the Cal Bears with a grade of 61.0, which is considered on the low end of "average." Oregon State had just one sack for two yards against Cal. That's really sad. The Beavers have the third worst pass rushing grade in the country, leading only Bowling Green and BYU.

2. OSU had its best tackling grade of the season. According to PFF, the Beavers missed nine tackles against Cal but had its best tackling grade of any game this season. A tackling grade of 72.3 is good, but for it to be your highest grade of the season is not good. It's at least a step in the right direction.

3. Hamilcar Rashed had OSU's highest grade. With a overall defensive grade of 77.7, Rashed had his best grade of the year. He's been inconsistent this season, but he's arguably OSU's best defensive player this season on a bad unit. He recorded a sack and four defensive "stops" against Cal.

4. Blount and Colletto struggled. Blount's grade of 49.4 and Colletto's grade of 55.9 left a lot more to be desired at the quarterback position. It didn't help that they were on their backs all afternoon long, as they were sacked a combined seven times.

5. Cal went after Isaiah Dunn early and often. Cal threw at the Beavers' cornerback eight times, which was five more times than the defender they threw at the second most (Dwayne Williams, 3 targets). Cal completed four of those passes for 77 yards, two going for 1st downs. All eight of the targets were to Vic Wharton as Dunn was matched up with him. Dunn had a coverage grade of 64.5.