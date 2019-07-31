News More News
Oregon State Beavers Football: Media Day Notebook

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor

Second year head coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football team officially kicked off its 2019 season with its season opening media day. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis and has the latest from Smith and Co. as they prepare for the start of fall camp on August 1st.

A newfound sense of urgency

There was one word that stood above all the rest when Oregon State was talking about the upcoming season.

Urgency.

Coined by strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald, the term not only applies to Oregon State off the field for training purposes, it also applies to the team as they're headed into their second full season under Jonathan Smith.

There's no doubt that the Beavers have taken ownership and are disappointed in last years' results and that's where this years' urgency fits in.

"The word urgency is really good for us right now," Jalen Moore said. "We need the urgency to start off fast in games and that's something we didn't do on defense last year. This year has to be better because we were giving up touchdowns on the first drives last season and it's something we need to stop ASAP. When it comes to urgency, it's something we emphasize in all aspects of our program."

