Following the conclusion of a 2-10 season in Jonathan Smith's inaugural campaign with the Beavers, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down the good and the bad when it came to the OSU football in 2018. Today, we finish the two-part series with the defense. RELATED: Oregon State Offensive Superlatives

@beaverfootball

MVP, Hamilcar Rashed

Outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed earns the nod of defensive MVP after having the best season of his young Oregon State career in 2018. The redshirt-sophomore from Phoenix, Arizona played sparingly in his first two seasons, but was elevated to playing starter snaps at OLB once defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar took over the Beaver defense. Rashed led the Beavers in tackles for loss by a wide margin - 11.5 (next closest was 5.5) - while also finishing in the top four in total tackles (52) and sacks (2.5). The thing that was perhaps most impressive about Rashed was the fire and intensity in which he played with on the field. It didn’t matter whether the Beavers were trailing by five or 35, he brought an instant energy to an OSU defense that was short on experienced playmakers. There wasn’t a ton to be positive about on defense for the Beavers this season as they played undermanned and under-experienced nearly every week, but Rashed’s play as a sophomore is encouraging for the next two seasons as he figures to be a key cog in what should be a much improved defense in 2019.

AP

Most Improved, Jalen Moore

Another player who had a strong case for MVP consideration in the end-of-season superlatives is safety Jalen Moore. While the Oregon State defense as a whole in 2018 was certainly an unforgiving sight, without Moore, it would have been a lot worse. The number of times that Moore was the last line of defense against opposing receivers and running backs this season was startling. Moore led the team in tackles by a wide margin, tallying 102, as the next Beaver had 85. Because the OSU defensive line and linebackers struggled mightily to slow down the run game, often times, it was Moore who had to make one-on-one tackles in space against the likes of J.K. Dobbins, Eno Benjamin, JJ Taylor, Patrick Laird, CJ Verdell, and Troy Dye to name a few, to prevent would-be touchdowns. Moore was one of the most sure tacklers on the Beaver defense and considering that he had to make a lot of them in space with little support, he earns the nod of being the most improved defender from a season ago. If the Beavers can manage to shore up their defensive line and provide more support from the linebackers in the run game next season, I believe Moore will be primed for a very good senior season in 2019. We didn’t get to see too much of what he could do in pass coverage this season because opponents simply didn’t need to pass the ball against the Beavers. He finished third on the team in pass breakups and I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Moore as a Beaver.

Biggest disappointment, Run Defense

While a claim could be made that the entire Oregon State defense was a disappointment in 2018, the lack of run defense is what led to the Beavers’ downfall. Simply put, the Beavers couldn’t consistently win the line of scrimmage and stop a team running the ball all season. Whether it was 375 yards against Ohio State, 442 against Arizona, 396 against Arizona State, 305 against Cal, 332 against USC, 275 against Washington, or 392 against Oregon, OSU had no success limiting opposing rushing attacks in 2018. If the Beavers are to flip this program under now second year head coach Jonathan Smith, it will have to start on defense as routinely opposing offense carved through the Beavers like a knife through butter. Granted, the Beavers were dealt a losing hand before the season even started in terms of lack of defensive line depth and untimely injuries, but moving forward, it will no longer be an excuse. Smith, Tibesar and Co. have plenty of reinforcements coming on the defensive side of the ball both in the 2019 recruiting class and via the transfer ranks, and next season will be a big indicator as to whether or not OSU was just simply undermanned thanks to untimely injuries and subpar recruiting from the previous regime or if the Beavers truly need several recruiting cycles to get more impact players on defense. My guess is the former as I believe the Beavers have the coaching and the talent to be a much better team than they showed this season. Gary Andersen and Kevin Clune left the cupboard extremely bare (I know you’ve heard that one before) and I don’t think we were fully able to see what Smith and Tibesar wanted to do on defense because they were so hamstrung by injuries and lack of personnel. OSU’s defensive staff, led by Tibesar, is a very experienced and diverse group, and from what we’ve seen on the recruiting trail, they know where they need to improve to be better next season. Tibesar has fielded solid defenses everywhere he’s been and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this group perform much much better with another offseason of training, seasoning, and an influx of new talent.

AP

Most to prove in 2019: Jay Irvine, David Morris, Avery Roberts, and Addison Gumbs