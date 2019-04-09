Day nine was loaded with notable highlights from the quarterbacks and interesting lineup changes due to injuries. Below is a quick look at BeaversEdge.com's spring practice nuggets from today. Premium subscribers can read the entire report.

- With so many injuries to the defense and coaches being careful not to rush them back, the first team defense looked slightly different today:

DE: Isaac Hodgins

DT: Elu Aydon

DE: Jordan Whittley

OLB: Hamilcar Rashed

ILB: Shemar Smith

ILB: Isaiah Tufaga

OLB: John McCartan

CB: Isaiah Dunn

S: Jalen Moore

S: Omar Hicks-Onu

CB: Kitan Oladapo

- Elu Aydon was the vocal leader of the defense today. He got hyped up during double-team drills, and carried that energy with him the remainder of practice. He did a good job stopping the run and breaking through the line today.

- Omar Speights had a nice highlight where he read run, filled his gap, and made a great stop in the backfield for a loss. Later on, Speights filled the gap perfectly again, this time stopping Taron Madison behind the line. Speights was flying around in special teams drills as well.

- Moku Watson intercepted Gebbia, and he got at Luton a little as well. Watson had a money pass breakup on a slant across the middle. He played it perfectly, and disrupted the pass without a penalty.

- Rashed is one of Oregon State's smartest defenders in addition to his strength. His patience on the zone-read is to be desired, as he makes the right read 99% of the time. This was the case today, as he perfectly read every option that came his way.

