Whether it was designed special team work, returning punts from a jug-machine, or having position groups spread across the two fields, the Beavers made the most of the beautiful day and the added space it brought with it.

While the environment wasn’t quite as intense as it had been when it was inside, it was a nice change of pace for the Beavers to get outside and have more space to conduct drills.

Day five of OSU spring football. brought the first outside practice of the season as the Beavers took full advantage of the sunny skies by having it’s entire two-plus hour session outside.

- The biggest and most unfortunate news of the day came about midway through practice as cornerback Jaydon Grant was injured attempting to break up a pass play during 11-on-11 work.

- From what I was able to tell, Grant was able to move his arms and legs while being attended to by the OSU trainers and medical staff. Jonathan Smith, Tim Tibesar, and Blue Adams were all by Grant’s side for a period of time.

- Smith offered his brief thoughts on Grant’s injury… “We’re taking every precaution. I don’t have exact details, but we’re taking all the precautions.”

- Isaiah Dunn continues to impress headed into his junior season… The 6-foot, 183 pounder has struggled with injuries during his first two seasons, but appears to be playing the best football of his career as he showcased very physical and stifling one-on-one defense with receivers like Isaiah Hodgins and Trevon Bradford.

- BJ Baylor stood out to me offensively today as he was able to rip off a couple nice runs with the second unit (led by Gebbia). Whether it was in between the tackles or bouncing it outside, Baylor looked effective with the ball in his hands. Given that the Beavers already boast Jefferson, and Artavis Pierce, the “third” RB spot is up for grabs between Baylor, Calvin Tyler Jr., Taron Madison, and Michael Alfieri.

- There isn’t too much of an update on the quarterback battle between Luton and Gebbia as they’ve both settled into their respective rhythms. Luton has been consistently the first quarterback, while Gebbia has been the second, but it’s still way too early in spring to put much stock in the QB rotation.

