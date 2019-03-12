Oregon State football practices are obviously closed to fans. So your next best option is to read Mitchell Monge's practice nuggets. He recaps all of the big moments of the two and a half hour in day four of spring football for the Beavers.

- Energy was high today inside Truax indoor facility as the Beavers donned full pads. With the sun shining on a brisk morning, OSU looked focused and engaged throughout the entire practice.

- The defense had much more energy today, but didn’t look as solid in team drills as the offense. Here’s who I gathered to be on the first-team defense:

DE: Jeromy Reichner

DT: Elu Aydon

DE: Isaac Hodgins

OLB: Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB: Shemar Smith

ILB: Isaiah Tufaga

OLB: Matthew Tago

CB: Isaiah Dunn

S: Jalen Moore

S: Omar Hicks-Onu

CB: Kaleb Hayes

- In team drills, Jalen Moore picked off Luton, and took it back for six. Moore isn’t too much of a vocal leader, but definitely makes his presence felt on the practice field.

- Shawn Wilson probably had the best series of anyone on defense in the team period. Wilson blasted Aaron Short on a WR screen play from Gebbia. It would’ve likely been a fumble in a real game but the offense kept the ball. Wilson followed that up several plays later by coming off the edge on a corner blitz, and swatted Gebbia’s pass down at the line of scrimmage. He was fired up about that possession, and the energy is contagious throughout the defense.

- Shemar Smith’s had a play at middle linebacker where he read run all the way, filled his gap, and crunched Baylor at the line of scrimmage. The hit was loud enough to elicit some “ooooos” from anyone who was watching.

To continue reading the full practice report, CLICK HERE