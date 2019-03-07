BeaversEdge.com has key takeaways from day two of OSU spring football practice, especially in looking at the quarterback position. Mitchell Monge breaks down the practice and recaps it as if you were there.

- During Thursday's practice, there were signs of strength and room for improvement at the start of year two of "The Return." Oregon State continued the momentum from Tuesday’s practice, looking organized and energetic.

- The offense was a bright spot in several games last season, but inconsistencies caused struggles along the way. Getting the first unit comfortable and prepared will help stabilize this. Again, it is only the spring, but here’s what I found as the most consistent first-team offense:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: Trevon Bradford

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- With tight end Noah Togiai nursing an ankle sprain, the offense went without a tight end for most sets. When they did bring in tight ends, it was Isaiah Smalls and Teagan Quitoriano in two tight end sets. Obviously, this will change with a healthy Togiai, but for now, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is trying several packages.

- During early QB drills, Gebbia looked more comfortable and accurate throwing on the run than Luton... Luton is more comfortable inside the pocket.

- The quarterbacks worked on step-and-throw short passes, as well as five-step drops from under center. In the 11-on-11, Luton was again primarily shotgun, working on three-step drops and quick-throws. He seemed comfortable and still has that smooth throwing motion.

