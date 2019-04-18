It was a gorgeous morning inside Reser Stadium as Oregon State held their last full practice ahead of Saturday’s spring game. There was limited team drills this week as they try to get everyone fully healthy, and Saturday should give Beaver fans a glimpse of what next season may look like.

For the Offense, Gebbia and Luton truly split first-team reps today for the first time this spring. Gebbia was the first quarterback to take the field. I’m guessing Luton will be the first QB to take the field Saturday, but here was the first-team offense today:

QB: Tristan Gebbia/Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce/Jermar Jefferson

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: Jesiah Irish

WR: I’Shawn Stewart

TE: Noah Togia

iLT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Koubounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

Gebbia started off his morning sharp, connecting on two of his first three passes to I’Shawn Stewart. Stewart has had good chemistry all spring with both QBs, and adds quality depth to the receiving core.

Jake Luton took more snaps under center in team drills than he has at any point this spring. Luton ended up fumbling one of the snaps, but other than that, he looks comfortable.

Luton also had nice rapport with Kolby Taylor early on. Taylor caught a tough slant with a defender on his back. Taylor then ran a beautiful corner route, and Luton dropped the ball in just before the sideline for the completion. Luton again came back to Taylor on the next play with another slant.

