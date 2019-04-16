Both units are looking better as we approach the spring game, but nagging injuries have prevented both sides of the ball from having all starters out there. That being said, the team has plenty of depth, and it’s always next man up. Here was the first-team offense from today:

Another cool, crisp morning with patches of sunshine was the setting for the final Tuesday of spring practice.

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce/Jermar Jefferson

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: I’Shawn Stewart

WR: Jesiah Irish/Anthony Gould

TE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- Today’s practice concentrated on a lot of individual drills, and partial team drills—they only went 11-on-11 for about 10 minutes total compared to 20 or so.

- The first team drill was fairly uneventful, with Jermar Jefferson pounding the ball up the middle and his longest run being about 12 yards. The drive culminated in field goal attempts for first Jordan Choukair, and then Nick Van Valkenburg. Both made field goals from 40 yards—more on them later.

- Both QBs had fair days. Luton and Gebbia both made sharp throws, but were also under some pressure from the defense.

- Gebbia had the highlight for the QBs today, executing a perfect play action rollout. Gebbia sold the handoff so well, basically all the defensive front seven went for the ballcarrier. Gebbia nonchalantly rolled out to his right, where he found a wide open Teagan Quitoriano who leaked out uncovered down the left side. Gebbia uncorked one back across the field to the wide open Quitoriano, who was eventually run down by a defensive back.

- Jack Colletto took some extended reps, as well as Nick Moore and Aidan Willard. Colletto found Stewart twice in a row for nice completions, but was picked off by Moku Watson on an underthrown pass.

