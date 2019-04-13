Miss any content? Head over to the Spring Practice HQ Page

Oregon State hosted it’s 11th practice of spring with the Dam City Showcase at Mountainside High School in Beaverton on Saturday and despite the rainy conditions, the Beavers had themselves a solid scrimmage and gave themselves a lot to work and build on heading into the spring game next Saturday.

With a number of key players resting or nursing lingering injuries, it was largely the show of the young guys at Mountainside. Here’s what the first team offense looked like today, with just a few changes at receiver compared to day 10.

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Champ Flemings

WR: Jesiah Irish

WR: Kolby Taylor

TE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- Both Luton and Gebbia opened the live session by each getting a two-minute with their respective teams. Luton ran with the 1’s while Gebbia ran with the 2’s.

- Luton’s two-minute drill was capped by a perfectly-placed 32 yard touchdown pass to Jesiah Irish who was able to create just enough space between the Beaver defenders to haul in the catch. Luton looked sharp, poised, and confident leading his team down the field.

- Gebbia’s drive resulted in a turnover on downs after several poorly executed plays. Whether it was a bad snap, not picking up the blitz, or throwing into tight coverage, Gebbia’s first two-minute session wasn’t effective.

