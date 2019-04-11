Oregon State had their best spring practice in term of energy and performance this Thursday. The team was outside on the practice field on a cool, overcast morning that only saw several minutes of sun. Read BeaversEdge.com's practice nuggets below.

- The offense performed well, and scored several times at the end of practice from the 30-yard line. They were short drives, but taking what you can get is key. Amidst a number of key injuries, here was the starting offense today:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Champ Flemings

WR: Andre Bodden

WR: I’Shawn Stewart

tTE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- During the team drill portion, Luton was the first QB to take the field, with Gebbia taking second reps. Luton’s first completion was a corner route to Togiai, and Togiai went up and got a ball that Luton put where only the tight end could get it.

- Luton found Champ Flemings on a whip route, which starts like a slant but the receiver finishes the route like an out. Flemings put a nice spin move on the defender to get into the end zone.

- On one play, the defense brought the heat. They rushed six guys, and the offensive line and running back picked it up, giving Luton the split-second he needed to find Jesiah Irish on a slant. Irish’s speed took him most of the way to the end zone before the play was blown dead.

- Gebbia came in, and promptly hit I’Shawn Stewart and Rweha Munjagi Jr. on quick routes for solid yards.

