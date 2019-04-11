Ticker
Oregon State Beavers Football: Day 10 Spring Practice Nuggets

Mitchell Monge
Staff

Oregon State had their best spring practice in term of energy and performance this Thursday. The team was outside on the practice field on a cool, overcast morning that only saw several minutes of sun. Read BeaversEdge.com's practice nuggets below.

- The offense performed well, and scored several times at the end of practice from the 30-yard line. They were short drives, but taking what you can get is key. Amidst a number of key injuries, here was the starting offense today:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

WR: Champ Flemings

WR: Andre Bodden

WR: I’Shawn Stewart

tTE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- During the team drill portion, Luton was the first QB to take the field, with Gebbia taking second reps. Luton’s first completion was a corner route to Togiai, and Togiai went up and got a ball that Luton put where only the tight end could get it.

- Luton found Champ Flemings on a whip route, which starts like a slant but the receiver finishes the route like an out. Flemings put a nice spin move on the defender to get into the end zone.

- On one play, the defense brought the heat. They rushed six guys, and the offensive line and running back picked it up, giving Luton the split-second he needed to find Jesiah Irish on a slant. Irish’s speed took him most of the way to the end zone before the play was blown dead.

- Gebbia came in, and promptly hit I’Shawn Stewart and Rweha Munjagi Jr. on quick routes for solid yards.

