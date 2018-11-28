Following a long road trip to the Virgin Islands and a brief trip to Long Beach, the Beavers now look to defend home court for the stretch run of the postseason as Wayne Tinkle’s squad has four of their next six at home.

Wayne Tinkle and Co. got a dose of bad news following their return home to Corvallis as they learned that senior center Gligorije Rakocevic will miss at least the next 4-6 weeks as he suffered a stress-fracture in his left foot.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to be back, but hopefully it’s 4-6 weeks,” Rakocevic said. “They want me to wear a boot until I’m pain free and then we’ll go from there.

"I’m hoping to be ready for Pac-12 play. We came back from the Virgin Islands and we did X-rays on it and nothing showed, so I thought it was maybe just my shoes, but it wasn’t. I was struggling against Long Beach State, but it was a big game for us and I was going to play. Once we came back, they wanted an MRI and it revealed a stress-fracture. It’s up to me, but we’re hoping it’s going to be 4-6 weeks.”

Following an offseason where Rakocevic worked as hard as he ever had during his time at OSU in terms of being in great shape and being comfortable on the court, the injury is one that is mentally taxing.

“It’s frustrating,” Rakocevic said. “Especially after the work that I put in this past offseason. I worked my butt off every single day to get to the point where I can play and provide good help for my team and I felt like I was getting there and now, this happened. Honestly, I’m down and will be for a little while, but at the same time, I have to keep my head up and encourage our guys that we have to keep winning.”

The loss of Rakocevic and his eight points and four rebounds a game will certainly leave a void in the frontcourt for the Beavers. Wayne Tinkle noted that it will be all hands on deck in the frontcourt as the team looks to dodge the blow of G’s injury.

“The young guys will have to step up,” Wayne Tinkle said. “Kylor (Kelly), Warren (Washington) and Jack (Wilson) can get some experience that maybe we weren’t planning for, but it will make us stronger down the road.”

With Rakocevic sidelined, the Beavers will be counting on the three underclassmen to shoulder the load until Big G returns. Of the three, Tinkle noted that Kelly is the most likely to start in place of Rakocevic.

“The big thing (we’ll miss without G) is his experience, maturity, and physicality,” Wayne Tinkle said. “Jack physically is most like G, where Warren and Kylor lack that a little bit. G has played in a lot of games for us and has played well this season. We’re going to miss the presence that he brings to the court.”

Forward Tres Tinkle, who leads the Beavers in scoring at just over 20 points per game, feels that the loss of Big G is certainly going to sting, but he’s confident that OSU’s young bigs will be up to the challenge.”

“We only found out last night, but obviously it hurts us,” Tres Tinkle said. “We came up big for us this season in the post and we’re going to miss him, but it also opens up opportunities for our young guys to show what they can do.”

